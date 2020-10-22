What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: October 22nd, 2020

Happy Thursday and Netflix are once again bringing the goods with another seven new movies and documentaries on Netflix today. Here’s a complete roundup of what’s new today plus your daily look at what’s trending on the top 10 TV and movie lists.

Tomorrow, you’ve got another great slate of content to look forward to including Barbarians season 1, Over the Moon, and The Queen’s Gambit.

Fisherman’s Friends (2019)

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Family, Music

Director: Chris Foggin

Cast: James Purefoy, Meadow Nobrega, David Hayman, Maggie Steed

Writer: Piers Ashworth, Meg Leonard, Nick Moorcroft

Runtime: 112 min

Looking for a British film? Netflix got today a movie that premiered in cinemas just last year.

Here’s what you can expect (although we do advise turning subtitles on for this one, the accents are quite harsh on the ears)

“Sea shanties have long united 10 Cornish fishermen, but when their chants sail to the music charts, their friendship is kept at bay.”

One of the YouTube comments perhaps summarizes this movie best when they say it’s like a warm, soft, cuddly blanket on a cold winters day. It’s an apt description.

Fans of Sense8 will also recognize Tuppence Middleton who plays Alwyn in this movie.

The Hummingbird Project (2018)

Genre: Drama, Thriller

Director: Kim Nguyen

Cast: Jesse Eisenberg, Alexander Skarsgård, Salma Hayek, Michael Mando

Writer: Kim Nguyen

Runtime: 111 min

An underrated thriller from 2 years ago also just dropped on Netflix today from writer and director Kim Nguyen.

The movie is about traders who go head-to-head to earn millions potentially with a new fiber-optic deal.

It’s star-studded and definitely is worth a watch.

Yes, God, Yes (2019)

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Director: Karen Maine

Cast: Natalia Dyer, Francesca Reale, Alisha Boe, Allison Shrum

Writer: Karen Maine

Runtime: 78 min

Featuring Stranger Thing’s Natalie Dyer this movie rocked critics last year with it currently sitting at an impressive 71/100 on Metacritic.

Here’s what you can expect from the throwback (if you’re a millennial anyway) movie:

“A devoutly religious teen grapples with her own sexual awakening, and attends a Catholic school retreat in the hopes of suppressing her newfound urges.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for October 22nd, 2020

7 New Movies Added Today

Bending the Arc (2017)

Cadaver (2020) Netflix Original

Exes Baggage (2018)

Fisherman’s Friends (2019)

The Hows of Us (2018)

The Hummingbird Project (2018)

Yes, God, Yes (2019)

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for October 22nd, 2020

Rebecca, the new thriller from Great Britain rockets to number 1 on the movies list. Unsolved Mysteries replaces The Haunting of Bly Manor on top too.