What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: October 22nd, 2021

Happy Friday and Netflix is taking you into the weekend with a slew of brand new TV shows and a couple of international movies. Not one, not two but three animated series dropped on Netflix today. We’ll also check in with what’s trending on Netflix US too. Here’s what’s new and what’s trending on Netflix US for October 22nd, 2021.

Looking ahead to the weekend, only one brand new title is scheduled to hit Netflix this weekend. On Sunday, the documentary We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks (2013) will arrive on Netflix US.

On the removals front, today is your last day to watch Scorpion King 5: Book of Souls (2018) and Shattered Memories (2018). Sunday will see the removal of the excellent documentary Echo in the Canyon (2019) and the short-lived Stephen King series, The Mist.

Now let’s walk you through our top 3 picks of today’s new release before diving into the new releases today.

Best New Movies & Shows on Netflix for October 22nd

Maya and the Three (Limited Series)

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure

Cast: Zoe Saldana, Hailey Hermida, Carolina Ravassa

Runtime: 34 mins

Maya and the Three has been one of our most anticipated animation series for quite some time and the result comes today in this incredibly impressive 3D animated series that feels to be on the same scope as The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.

Jorge R. Gutiérrez, who operates with Netflix on an overall deal is the mastermind behind this series.

Here’s what you can expect if you’ve not been following our previews:

“Multiply your courage, by the power of three on an epic journey to save a fantastical world. Three outcasts from three distant lands, Chimi (The Skull Warrior), Rico (The Rooster Wizard) and Picchu (The Puma Barbarian) will join Maya (The Eagle Warrior) on her mighty quest to stop Lord Mictlan (The god of war) and fulfill an ancient prophecy.”

Dynasty (Season 4)

Genre: Drama

Cast: Elizabeth Gillies, Rafael de la Fuente, Robert Christopher Riley

Runtime: 42 min

Netflix has managed to finally get its hand on much of The CW’s 2020/21 lineup this week with the fourth season of Dynasty now joining those other shows that arrived on October 19th.

Dynasty is still a show that seems to have audiences permanently divided. The reboot has its strong points and also a very dedicated fanbase.

Locke & Key (Season 2)

Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Horror

Cast: Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones

Writer: Meredith Averill, Aron Eli Coleite, Carlton Cuse

Runtime: 48 min

Rounding out our top 3 titles of the day is the brand new season of Locke & Key that returns today with more keys and plenty of more surprises.

The show, for those that haven’t watched it yet, is an adaptation of the incredible Joe Hill comics. Although the series is somewhat watered down compared to the comics, there’s still plenty here for all ages and we’re pleased to say that Locke & Key season 2 build upon what worked so well with the first outing.

Season 3 of Locke & Key is on the way with filming having wrapped recently.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for October 22nd, 2021

2 New Movies Added Today

Güeros (2014) – TV-MA – Spanish – After teenage Tomás shows up at the Mexico City apartment his brother Sombra shares with Santos, the three set off in search of a former rock star.

– TV-MA – Spanish – After teenage Tomás shows up at the Mexico City apartment his brother Sombra shares with Santos, the three set off in search of a former rock star. Sa Balik Baju (2021) – TV-14 – Malay – In these interconnected stories, six women brave the modern pressures of social media, work and relationships in the online age.

9 New TV Series Added Today

Adventure Beast (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – A brave zoologist, his spunky niece and anxious assistant explore the world while saving wild beasts in this adult animated educational-comedy series.

– TV-14 – English – A brave zoologist, his spunky niece and anxious assistant explore the world while saving wild beasts in this adult animated educational-comedy series. Dynasty (Season 4) – TV-14 – English – The Carringtons and the Colbys feud for control over their fortune — and their children — in this updated reboot of the classic prime-time soap.

– TV-14 – English – The Carringtons and the Colbys feud for control over their fortune — and their children — in this updated reboot of the classic prime-time soap. Inside Job (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Lizard people? Real. The moon landing? Fake. Managing the world’s conspiracies is a full-time job for an awkward genius and her dysfunctional co-workers.

– TV-MA – English – Lizard people? Real. The moon landing? Fake. Managing the world’s conspiracies is a full-time job for an awkward genius and her dysfunctional co-workers. Little Big Mouth (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – Kicked out of his band and home, a playful guitarist takes refuge with a bookkeeper, her son and dad. Is it possible to make sweet music together?

– TV-14 – English – Kicked out of his band and home, a playful guitarist takes refuge with a bookkeeper, her son and dad. Is it possible to make sweet music together? Locke & Key (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – After their dad’s murder, three siblings move with their mom to his ancestral estate, where they discover magical keys that unlock powers — and secrets.

– TV-14 – English – After their dad’s murder, three siblings move with their mom to his ancestral estate, where they discover magical keys that unlock powers — and secrets. Masha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes (Season 1) – TV-Y – Russian – A curious little girl named Masha and her lovable bear friend go on spirited adventures set to the tune of popular nursery rhymes.

– TV-Y – Russian – A curious little girl named Masha and her lovable bear friend go on spirited adventures set to the tune of popular nursery rhymes. Maya and the Three (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-Y7 – English – A spirited princess with the heart of a warrior embarks on a mission to fulfill an ancient prophecy and save humanity from the wrath of vengeful gods.

– TV-Y7 – English – A spirited princess with the heart of a warrior embarks on a mission to fulfill an ancient prophecy and save humanity from the wrath of vengeful gods. More than Blue: The Series (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Mandarin – In this series based on the movie, a man with a terminal illness seeks to help his beloved find a long-term partner.

– TV-14 – Mandarin – In this series based on the movie, a man with a terminal illness seeks to help his beloved find a long-term partner. The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Korean – In the early 2000s, Yoo Young-chul hammered his victims to death and cast fear across Seoul. This docuseries recounts the hunt for a prolific killer.

Top 10 Movies and Shows on Netflix for October 22nd, 2021

Want to see titles trended on Netflix throughout the week? Check out our new roundup post that looks into the top 10 movies and TV shows throughout the week.