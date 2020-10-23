What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: October 23rd, 2020

It’s the end of the week and Netflix is topping off the work week with another 7 titles with the majority being brand new Netflix Originals. Here’s a breakdown of what’s new on Netflix for October 23rd and what’s trending in the top 10 movie and TV charts.

If you missed out on any of the new releases on Netflix this week, you can find a full list of daily recaps and what’s new here. Yesterday, in particular, saw some awesome new movies added so don’t miss those.

Over the Moon (2020)

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Musical, Sci-Fi

Director: Glen Keane, John Kahrs(co-director)

Cast: Ken Jeong, Kimiko Glenn, Phillipa Soo, Sandra Oh

Writer: Jennifer Yee McDevitt (additional screenplay material by), Audrey Wells

Runtime: 95 min

The second big movie of this week is Over the Moon, Netflix’s second huge solo-Netflix Original animated project.

Here’s what you can expect from the new animated adventure:

“Fueled by memories of her mother, resourceful Fei Fei builds a rocket to the moon on a mission to prove the existence of a legendary moon goddess.”

Reviews are ultimately pretty good for the movie with praise for the various songs featured throughout and particularly the singing voice of Cathy Ang.

The Queen’s Gambit (Limited Series)

Genre: Drama

Cast: Anya Taylor-Joy, Bill Camp, Marielle Heller, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Moses Ingram, Harry Melling

Runtime: 59 mins

If you’re in need of a new limited series to sink your teeth into but not be worried about a cancelation on the horizon, The Queen’s Gambit is for you.

Set back in the 1950s, this series follows a young girl who discovers she has an extraordinary ability at the game of chess and quickly becomes the talk of the town.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for October 23rd, 2020

3 New Movies Added Today

Alice Junior (2019)

Over the Moon (2020) Netflix Original

Shattered Memories (2018)

4 New TV Series Added Today

Barbarians (Season 1) Netflix Original

Move (Season 1) Netflix Original

Stolen Away (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Queen’s Gambit (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for October 23rd, 2020

Let’s check in with the Netflix top 10s.

Yes, God, Yes the new comedy movie that dropped on Netflix yesterday has rocketed straight up to number 2 on the movie chart. The TV chart remains the same at the top with Grand Army managing to secure a third place today.

# Movies TV Series 1 Rebecca Unsolved Mysteries 2 Yes, God, Yes The Haunting of Bly Manor 3 Tremors: Shrieker Island Grand Army 4 Hubie Halloween Cocomelon 5 ParaNorman Emily in Paris 6 The Grinch Schitt’s Creek 7 A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting Evil 8 The Trial of the Chicago 7 The 100 9 Moneyball The Office 10 The Secret Life of Pets 2 Dream Home Makeover

What are you watching on Netflix today? Let us know in the comments down below.