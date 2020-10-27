What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: October 27th, 2020

Happy Tuesday and although it’s been a quiet start to the week on Netflix US with new additions there’s four to cover now. We’ll also be checking in with the daily top 10 movies and TV series list too.

If you missed any of the new releases on Netflix last week, there’s a lot to catch up on with 42 new releases.

Before we get into what’s new today, do take a look at what’s coming up over the next week on Netflix.

Blood of Zeus (Season 1)

Genre: Animation, Action

Cast: Claudia Christian, Jason O’Mara, Derek Phillips, Elias Toufexis

Writer: Charley Parlapanides, Vlas Parlapanides

Runtime: 30 min

If you love your animated titles, Netflix has another awesome new one to sample today.

Here’s what you can expect:

“A commoner living in ancient Greece, Heron discovers his true heritage as a son of Zeus, and his purpose: to save the world from a demonic army.”

Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine (2020)

Genre: Comedy

Director: Natasha Lyonne

Cast: Sarah Cooper

Runtime: 49 min

Sarah Cooper has shot to fame this year thanks to social media and her Trump TikToks. If you’re not familiar, the comedian has gained a name for herself by mimicking the President of the United States.

Now, she’s been given a full special with lots of special guests including Fred Armisen, Maya Rudolph, Ben Stiller, Megan Thee Stallion, and Jane Lynch.

Full List of What’s New on Netflix for October 27th, 2020

2 New Movies Added Today

Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score (2020) Netflix Original

Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine (2020) Netflix Original

2 New TV Series Added Today

Blood of Zeus (Season 1) Netflix Original

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (Season 4) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for October 27th, 2020

Over the Moon and The Queen’s Gambit are still rocking the top of their respective lists.