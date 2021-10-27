What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: October 27th, 2021

It’s time for our first roundup of the week looking into what’s new on Netflix in the US for October 27th, 2021. There have been 11 new releases since the beginning of the week and we’ll walk you through the biggest titles. We’ll also take a look at what’s trending in the top 10 movies and TV shows.

Today is your last chance to watch Rango on Netflix as well as the excellent variety series Shine On With Reese.

Best New Movies & Shows on Netflix for October 27th

Now let’s get into what’s new on Netflix:

Begin Again (2013)

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Music

Director: John Carney

Cast: Keira Knightley, Mark Ruffalo, Adam Levine

Writer: John Carney

Runtime: 104 min

Awards: Nominated for 1 Oscar. 5 wins & 18 nominations total

Headlining this week’s new licensed movies on Netflix is Begin Again which returns to Netflix today after last available in 2018.

With a RottenTomato score of 83%, the movie is perhaps one of the best rated to be added throughout the entirety of October 2021.

Never checked out the movie before? Here’s what you can expect:

“When a down-on-his-luck music producer discovers a promising singer-songwriter in a bar, he resolves to launch her career — and save his own.”

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017)

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama

Director: Guy Ritchie

Cast: Charlie Hunnam, Astrid Bergès-Frisbey, Jude Law

Writer: Joby Harold, Guy Ritchie, Lionel Wigram

Runtime: 126 min

Licensed from Warner Brothers on Monday, this movie has quickly shot up the movie charts since its arrival.

Starring Sons of Anarchy’s Charlie Hunnam, the movie is a modern retelling of a classic tale that comes from Guy Ritchie.

Here’s what you can expect from the epic fantasy:

“After pulling an enchanted sword from a stone, a streetwise misfit must accept his destiny as future king and stand up to a villainous uncle.”

Roswell, New Mexico (Season 3)

Genre: Drama, Romance, Sci-Fi

Cast: Jeanine Mason, Nathan Parsons, Michael Vlamis

Writer: Carina Adly MacKenzie

Runtime: 45 min

The CW’s Roswell, New Mexico is perhaps one of the network best kept secrets. The remake series, at least in our opinion, does enough to set itself aside from the original.

The third season’s episodes have all ranked above 7.7 with the season finale being the highest-rated episode to date.

If you haven’t checked out the series yet, here’s what you can expect going in:

“After 10 years, a woman returns to her sleepy hometown and discovers her high-school crush is also an unusual foreigner.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for October 27th

8 New Movies Added So Far This Week

Begin Again (2013) – R – English

– R – English Haroun (2019) Netflix Original – TV-MA – French – In this playfully provocative set, French comedian Haroun examines modern society — and wonders if humans have stopped evolving.

– TV-MA – French – In this playfully provocative set, French comedian Haroun examines modern society — and wonders if humans have stopped evolving. Hypnotic (2021) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – Feeling stuck both personally and professionally, Jenn turns to a mysterious hypnotherapist for help, only to find herself caught in a deadly mind game.

– TV-14 – English – Feeling stuck both personally and professionally, Jenn turns to a mysterious hypnotherapist for help, only to find herself caught in a deadly mind game. King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Lokillo (2021) – TV-MA – Spanish – A controversial TV host and comedian who has built his career on sexist humor is forced to assume a woman’s identity to elude a relentless drug dealer.

– TV-MA – Spanish – A controversial TV host and comedian who has built his career on sexist humor is forced to assume a woman’s identity to elude a relentless drug dealer. Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight 2 (2021) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Polish – When something horrible happens to the only survivor of a bloody massacre, an insecure rookie cop must overcome his fears to stop further carnage.

– TV-MA – Polish – When something horrible happens to the only survivor of a bloody massacre, an insecure rookie cop must overcome his fears to stop further carnage. Sex: Unzipped (2021) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Rap superstar Saweetie hosts a celebration of sexual health and positivity, with help from expert educators, candid stand-ups and uninhibited puppets.

– TV-MA – English – Rap superstar Saweetie hosts a celebration of sexual health and positivity, with help from expert educators, candid stand-ups and uninhibited puppets. U Turn (2016) – TV-14 – Kannada – A reporter must hunt for the truth behind a strange murder after she crosses paths with a young cop and becomes the investigation’s prime suspect.

3 New TV Series Added So Far This Week

An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Italian – Alice is heartbroken and hopelessly single. But after befriending a charismatic astrology guru, she looks to the stars to find her perfect match.

– TV-MA – Italian – Alice is heartbroken and hopelessly single. But after befriending a charismatic astrology guru, she looks to the stars to find her perfect match. Roswell, New Mexico (Season 3) – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Sintonia (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Portuguese – Three teens living in the same São Paulo favela pursue their dreams while maintaining their friendship, amid a world of music, drugs and religion.

Top 10 Movies & TV Shows on Netflix for October 27th

Monday’s addition of King Arthur pipped Night Teeth which is still the global #1 today.

# TV Shows Movies 1 YOU King Arthur: Legend of the Sword 2 Squid Game Night Teeth 3 Maid The Forgotten Battle 4 Locke & Key Going in Style 5 Inside Job Reprisal 6 Riverdale My Little Pony: A New Generation 7 Maya and the Three Scary Movie 4 8 CoComelon Step Brothers 9 Shameless Home 10 Legacies Titanic

