What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: October 28th, 2020

Metallica Through The Never (2013)

Genre: Music, Documentary

Director: Nimród Antal

Cast: Dane DeHaan, James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett

Writer: Nimród Antal (screenplay by), James Hetfield (screenplay by), Lars Ulrich (screenplay by), Kirk Hammett (screenplay by), Robert Trujillo (screenplay by)

Runtime: 93 min

If you’re a fan of Metallica and have never had the chance to check out this flick, do not miss up on this opportunity.

Featuring Dane DeHaan (Chronicle, The Amazing Spider-man 2) as a roadie for the famous metal band, he’s sent on a vital mission that could mean the show doesn’t go on.

It released alongside the band’s album of the same name and has strong reviews sitting at a 7.2/10 at the time of publishing.

Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb (2020)

Genre: Documentary

Director: James Tovell

Runtime: 113 min

Love your history docs? Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb is for you. The trailer managed to score an impressive view count.

The documentary clocks in just shy of two hours and takes you deep underground exploring some never seen before areas hoping to make extraordinary finds.

Holidate (2020)

Genre: Comedy, Romantic, Christmas, Holiday

Director: John Whitesell

Cast: Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey, Kristin Chenoweth, Frances Fisher, Jessica Capshaw, Andrew Bachelor

Writer: Tiffany Paulsen

Runtime: 104 mins

Kicking off Netflix’s 2020 Christmas slate is Holidate. The new rom-com is the first of many coming to Netflix over the festive period and makes an amicable start with mixed but broadly positive reviews thus far.

Here’s what you can expect from the flick:

“Fed up with being single on holidays, two strangers agree to be each other’s platonic plus-ones all year long, only to catch real feelings along the way.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for October 28th, 2020

5 New Movies Added Today

Holidate (2020) Netflix Original

La Gran Ilusión (2016)

Metallica Through The Never (2013)

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight (2020) Netflix Original

Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb (2020) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for October 28th, 2020

# Movies TV Series 1 Over the Moon The Queen’s Gambit 2 Rebecca Barbaren 3 Hubie Halloween Blood of Zeus 4 ParaNorman Unsolved Mysteries 5 Yes, God, Yes The Haunting of Bly Manor 6 The Grinch Grand Army 7 Tremors: Shrieker Island Cocomelon 8 The Secret Life of Pets 2 Schitt’s Creek 9 Cadaver Emily in Paris 10 The Croods The Office

