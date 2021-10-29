What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: October 29th, 2021

Happy Friday and welcome to your roundup of your new releases on Netflix for October 29th. We’ll run you through all the new movies and TV shows added to Netflix today and walk you through what’s trending in the top 10s too.

Note: this list applies to Netflix US although there will be overlaps between regions. You can find weekly roundups for other Netflix regions via our what’s new on Netflix hub.

Coming to Netflix this weekend includes a bunch of new releases including:

Catch! Teenping (Season 1)

Inspector Koo (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) N

The Gentlemen’s League 2 (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)

Incident in a Ghostland (2018)

A bunch of titles are leaving Netflix over the weekend including Bring It On, Ghost (2016), Hidden in Plain Sight (2019), Tomorrow with You (2017) and Transfers (2017) leaving tomorrow.

On Sunday, The 12th Man (2018), Chelsea Peretti: One of the Greats (2014) and Zack and Miri Make a Porno (2008) departs.

Best New Movies & Shows on Netflix for October 29th

Now before we dig into what’s new for the day, let’s take a look at our top 3 picks:

Army of Thieves (2021)

Genre: Action, Crime, Horror

Director: Matthias Schweighöfer

Cast: Matthias Schweighöfer, Nathalie Emmanuel, Ruby O. Fee

Writer: Shay Hatten, Zack Snyder

Runtime: 127 min

The big new release for today is the prequel to the summer Netflix blockbuster, Army of the Dead from Zack Snyder. Although Snyder is involved with the prequel in both a producer and writing role, it’s the turn of Matthias Schweighöfer to be both in front and behind the camera.

In this prequel to “Army of the Dead,” a mysterious woman recruits bank teller Dieter to help her crew crack three legendary safes across Europe.

Colin in Black & White (Limited Series)

Genre: Biography, Drama, Sport

Cast: Jaden Michael, Colin Kaepernick, Gabriel Womack

Writer: Ava DuVernay, Colin Kaepernick

Runtime: 35 mins

Colin Kaepernick teams up with Ava DuVernay to present this biopic on the former NFL star’s rise to fame and his eventual journey to become the activist he is today.

Given the contentious subject matter of the series, reviews that have flooded in early on have mostly been negative. Indeed the teaser trailer for the series also was widely disliked with only a 17% like ratio.

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go (Season 1)

Genre: Animation, Short, Action

Cast: Meesha Contreras, Charlie Zeltzer, Glee Dango

Writer: Rick Suvalle, Britt Allcroft

Runtime: 11 mins

Netflix has received the brand new rebooted Thomas the Tank Engine series today in the form of Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go.

We should absolutely point out that this new look for Thomas & Friends has not gone over well with long-term fans of the show. In fact, the show has a very low IMDb score with many expressing their disappointment for the new direction the show has taken.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for October 29th

1 New Movies Added Today

Army of Thieves (2021) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

6 New TV Series Added Today

Call My Agent Bollywood (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Hindi – From pulling off casting coups to calming celebrity egos, the drama never stops for four Mumbai talent agents hustling to save their sinking company.

– TV-MA – Hindi – From pulling off casting coups to calming celebrity egos, the drama never stops for four Mumbai talent agents hustling to save their sinking company. Colin in Black & White (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – Colin Kaepernick narrates this drama series recounting his formative years navigating race, class and culture while aspiring for greatness.

– TV-14 – English – Colin Kaepernick narrates this drama series recounting his formative years navigating race, class and culture while aspiring for greatness. Luis Miguel – The Series (Season 3) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Spanish – This series dramatizes the life story of Mexican superstar singer Luis Miguel, who has captivated audiences in Latin America and beyond for decades.

– TV-14 – Spanish – This series dramatizes the life story of Mexican superstar singer Luis Miguel, who has captivated audiences in Latin America and beyond for decades. Mythomaniac (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – French – Burned out and taken for granted, a working mom suspects her partner is cheating, so to win back his attentions, she feigns a medical diagnosis.

– TV-MA – French – Burned out and taken for granted, a working mom suspects her partner is cheating, so to win back his attentions, she feigns a medical diagnosis. The Time It Takes (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – Lina and Nico break up after many years together, and Lina struggles to find a new life and to think about him a little less each day.

– TV-MA – Spanish – Lina and Nico break up after many years together, and Lina struggles to find a new life and to think about him a little less each day. Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go (Season 1) – TV-Y – English – All aboard, everyone! It’s all engines go as Thomas and his friends work hard and find time to have fun on the island of Sodor.

Top 10 Movies & Shows on Netflix for October 29th, 2021

YOU continues to edge out Squid Game in the US with Hypnotic having now taken the top movie spot away from King Arthur.