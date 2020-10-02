What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: October 2nd, 2020

Happy Friday and welcome to your final weekday roundup of what’s new on Netflix. There’s 10 new titles to cover in today’s new release library with Netflix Originals dominating the lineup. So, let’s get into what’s new and what’s trending in the Netflix top 10 movies and TV series lists too.

In case you missed it, yesterday saw 56 new movies and TV series arrive on Netflix US so if you missed any of those check out our roundup or go to the main what’s new on Netflix hub for more.

After a busy week, there’s not too much new content planned for this weekend with the exception of Sunday being when we get the new David Attenborough documentary released.

Let’s now take a look at a couple of the highlights from today before diving into the full list:

Emily in Paris (Season 1)

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Cast: Lily Collins, Samuel Arnold, Lucas Bravo, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu

Writer: Darren Star

Runtime: 30 min

Netflix is relatively light on new TV content in the Original department in October which is why Emily in Paris was our second most anticipated title of the month.

Early reviews (at least from outlets outside of France) seem to indicate this is a pleasant and easy to watch comedy-drama that’d you’d find somewhere like NBC or ABC.

Here’s what you can expect diving in:

“After landing her dream job in Paris, Chicago marketing exec Emily Cooper embraces her adventurous new life while juggling work, friends and romance.”

Song Exploder (Season 1)

Genre: Documentary, Music

Cast: Hrishikesh Hirway

One of the big trends you’ll find over the next few years is podcasts being adapted in various different formats. This week, we got a glimpse of what that could look like with Song Exploder.

The show is designed to take some of your favorite songs and take you deep into their construction and meaning with the artists behind them sharing the gossip.

Season 1 features the following artists:

Alicia Keys

Lin-Manuel Miranda

R.E.M.

Ty Dolla $ign

Full List of What’s New on Netflix for October 2nd, 2020

9 New Movies Added Today

A Chaster Marriage (2016)

A Toot-Toot Cory Carson Halloween (2020) Netflix Original

Dick Johnson Is Dead (2020) Netflix Original

Òlòt?ré (2019)

Serious Men (2020) Netflix Original

The Binding (2020) Netflix Original

Turkish Dance School (2017)

Vampires vs. the Bronx (2020) Netflix Original

You’ve Got This (2020) Netflix Original

2 New TV Series Added Today

Emily in Paris (Season 1) Netflix Original

Song Exploder (Volume 1) Netflix Original

Top 10 TV Series & Movies on Netflix for October 2nd, 2020

And finally, let’s check in with the top 10s for the US today.

Ratched still rocking at the top spot despite Ryan Murphy’s other new title this week failing to break into the top 10 for the third day in a row. The Outpost has overtaken Enola Holmes but the top spot goes to the brand new murder crime documentary, American Murder.