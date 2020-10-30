What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: October 30th, 2020

Happy Friday and if your day isn’t completely dominated by a certain little green Star Wars figure, Netflix has a number of new titles for you to watch going into Halloween weekend. Here are the 10 new movies and TV series on Netflix for October 30th, 2020.

It’s been an incredibly quiet week for new releases in the US and extended around the world actually. That could be down to how the dates lie but last week was far more fruitful with new Netflix additions.

Before we get into the full lists, here are a few of our highlights from today:

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (Season 7)

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller

Cast: Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Elizabeth Henstridge

Writer: Maurissa Tancharoen, Jed Whedon, Joss Whedon

Runtime: 45 min

It’s the end of the road for Marvel TV shows as we know it as the ABC series which has run for many years sitting slightly outside the MCU draws to a close.

Throughout the 7 seasons, we’ve followed the Agents of the ridiculously long-named agency face many threats that weren’t suitable for the Avengers to tackle.

Now, of course, the Marvel Universe will mostly reside over at Disney Plus with its new slate of shows which includes WandaVision due out in December.

Hidden in Plain Sight (2019)

Genre: Thriller

Director: Stacia Crawford

Cast: Victoria Barabas, Gino Anthony Pesi, Jake Allyn, Deborah Van Valkenburgh

Writer: Jed Seidel

Runtime: 87 min

As we head into Halloween weekend, Netflix has two new Halloween-flavored new additions with the first being the return of Hidden in Plain Sight.

Here’s what you can expect from the movie if you haven’t seen it before:

“A woman stages her own suicide but still lives in fear of her abusive ex-boyfriend tracking her down and stealing the son he never knew he had.”

His House (2020)

Genre: Drama, Horror, Thriller

Director: Remi Weekes

Cast: Bradley Banton, Mevis Birungi, Javier Botet, Vivien Bridson

Writer: Felicity Evans (Story by), Toby Venables (Story by), Remi Weekes

Runtime: 93 min

The big new Netflix horror movie for this weekend and possibly Netflix’s biggest horror movie of 2020 is His House.

The small independent British film debuted at festivals earlier in the year and now graces Netflix globally.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix US for October 30th, 2020

7 New Movies Added Today

Hidden in Plain Sight (2019)

His House (2020) Netflix Original

In Line (2017)

Kaali Khuhi (2020) Netflix Original

Pagpag: Nine Lives (2013)

Rogue City (2020) Netflix Original

The Day of the Lord (2020) Netflix Original

3 New TV Series Added Today

Kongsuni and Friends (Season 2)

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (Season 7)

Somebody Feed Phil (Season 4) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for October 30th, 2020

# Movies TV Series 1 Holidate The Queen’s Gambit 2 Over the Moon Blood of Zeus 3 Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb Barbaren 4 Hubie Halloween The Haunting of Bly Manor 5 ParaNorman Grand Army 6 Rebecca Unsolved Mysteries 7 The Grinch Cocomelon 8 Nobody Sleeps In The Woods Tonight Schitt’s Creek 9 The Secret Life of Pets 2 The Office 10 Tremors: Shrieker Island Emily in Paris

