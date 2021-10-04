What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: October 4th, 2021

It’s a brand new week and it’s time to run through the new releases on Netflix where there are 6 new titles to cover from yesterday and into the brand new week. So if you’re looking for something new to watch while the world implodes (ie Facebook is down) then here’s what’s new and what’s trending on Netflix for October 4th, 2021.

In terms of removals, we just lost over 120 movies and TV shows. Today is your last chance to watch Rimba Racer before it departs and on Wednesday, Netflix loses Mine 9 and Walk Away from Love.

Now let’s take a look at today’s highlights:

On My Block (Season 4)

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Cast: Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Brett Gray

Writer: Eddie Gonzalez, Jeremy Haft, Lauren Iungerich

Runtime: 30 min

The coming-of-age series from Lauren Iungerich, Eddie Gonzalez and Jeremy Haft comes to its conclusion today with the final batch of episodes.

Here’s what you can expect going into the fourth and final season:

“When Jamal muscles in on Ruby’s dream of being senior class president, Jasmine goes on the offensive. Oscar warns Cesar of the dangers that lie ahead.”

Although this may be the end for the main squad, we will be returning to Freeridge in the form of a new spin-off conveniently named Freeridge.

RBG (2018)

Genre: Documentary, Biography

Director: Julie Cohen, Betsy West

Cast: Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Ann Kittner, Harryette Helsel

Runtime: 98 min

As we first reported last week, this double Oscar-nominated documentary touched down on Netflix on Sunday.

The expansive documentary takes you through the life of the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg who proudly served on the supreme court but also had a prolific career before her tenure began.

Security (2017)

Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller

Director: Alain Desrochers

Cast: Antonio Banderas, Ben Kingsley, Liam McIntyre

Writer: Tony Mosher, John Sullivan

Runtime: 88 min

Action thrillers always do well in the Netflix top 10s so it’ll be interesting to see whether the return of Security (not to be confused with Netflix’s own title added in 2021 under the same name) will secure it a spot in the coming days.

The middle budget movie is about an ex-special services veteran who takes a job at a run-down mall where his first night is beyond what he thought the job would entail.

Full List of What’s New on Netflix for October 3rd-4th

4 New Movies Added

Devadas Brothers (2021) – TV-MA – Tamil – After their first heartbreaks, four jilted young men plan drastic ways to get back at the women who left them — and are in for a sobering lesson.

– TV-MA – Tamil – After their first heartbreaks, four jilted young men plan drastic ways to get back at the women who left them — and are in for a sobering lesson. RBG (2018) – PG – English – By turns heartfelt and playful, this documentary details Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s life and landmark work on women’s rights.

– PG – English – By turns heartfelt and playful, this documentary details Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s life and landmark work on women’s rights. Security (2017) – R – English – After taking a job as a mall security guard, a former Marine steps up to protect a young girl who’s being hunted by heavily armed mercenaries.

– R – English – After taking a job as a mall security guard, a former Marine steps up to protect a young girl who’s being hunted by heavily armed mercenaries. Upcoming Summer (2021) Netflix Original – TV-PG – Chinese – When a white lie leads to unexpected results, Chen Chen and Zheng Yuxing forge a deep friendship and must face the harsh realities of growing up.

2 New TV Series Added

On My Block (Season 4) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – In a rough Los Angeles neighborhood, four smart, funny and streetwise teens find their lifelong friendship tested as they begin high school.

– TV-14 – English – In a rough Los Angeles neighborhood, four smart, funny and streetwise teens find their lifelong friendship tested as they begin high school. Scissor Seven (Season 3) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Mandarin – Seeking to recover his memory, a scissor-wielding, hairdressing, bungling quasi-assassin stumbles into a struggle for power among feuding factions.

