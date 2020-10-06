What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: October 6th, 2020

Welcome to your Tuesday roundup of what’s new on Netflix for October 6th, 2020 where we’ve got the brand new American Pie movie and a handful of other notable titles. Plus, we’ll check in with the top 10 TV series and movies trending in the US too.

three highlights from today's new titles:

Dolly Parton: Here I Am (2019)

Genre: Documentary, Music

Director: Francis Whately

Cast: Dabney Coleman, Mac Davis, David Dotson, Jerry Douglas

Runtime: 90 min

With Dolly Parton’s upcoming Christmas on the Square, Netflix has managed to pick up the license to last year’s documentary looking into the famed country artist.

Here’s what you can expect from the doc:

“Dolly Parton leads a moving, musical journey in this documentary that details the people and places who have helped shape her iconic career.”

American Pie 9: Girls’ Rules (2020)

Genre: Comedy

Director: Mike Elliott

Cast: Madison Pettis, Lizze Broadway, Natasha Behnam, Piper Curda

Writer: Blayne Weaver, David H. Steinberg

Runtime: 95 mins

Coming to Netflix today on VOD, DVD and Netflix is the premiere of the ninth American Pie movie, Girls Rules.

Universal likes milking its franchises such as Fast & Furious and American Pie is the comedy equivalent. It serves as a spin-off (the fifth of its kind) to the main movies.

We follow four girls who harness their girl power in their senior year to get exactly what they want.

Saturday Church (2017)

Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Musical

Director: Damon Cardasis

Cast: Indya Moore, Mj Rodriguez, Margot Bingham, Marquis Rodriguez

Writer: Damon Cardasis

Runtime: 82 min

Our final pick of the day is an LGBTQ movie that scooped up high praise from critics with it currently sitting on a 93% RottenTomato score plus a 72 on Metacritic.

Here’s what you can expect from the flick:

“A teen struggling with gender identity and family tensions seeks hope and support in New York City’s underground LGBTQ ballroom community.”

Full List of What’s New on Netflix for October 6th, 2020

5 New Movies Added Today

American Pie 9: Girls’ Rules (2020)

Dolly Parton: Here I Am (2019)

Saturday Church (2017)

StarBeam: Halloween Hero (2020) Netflix Original

Walk Away from Love (2017)

1 New TV Series Added Today

Bad Boy Billionaires: India (Season 1) Netflix Original

