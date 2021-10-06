What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: October 6th, 2021

Welcome to your midweek roundup of what’s new on Netflix where we’ve got another 7 new additions to watch through including the long-awaited eighth season of the NBC series, The Blacklist. Here’s what’s new and what’s trending on Netflix US for October 6th, 2021.

Today on Netflix is the last day to watch the Disney movie, Real Steel before it departs. Fans of Turkish movies will want to give Kill Me If You Dare a watch before it also departs tomorrow.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for October 6th

2 New Movies Added Today

Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things (2019) – TV-14 – English – This documentary explores the exquisite artistry of the first lady of scat as she embraced civil rights issues and influenced US music and culture.

There’s Someone Inside Your House (2021) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Makani and her friends at Osborne High School try to identify and stop a masked killer who’s targeting students and exposing their biggest secrets.

5 New TV Series Added Today

Bad Sport (Volume 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – True crime and sports intersect in a docuseries that examines global controversies and scandals with firsthand accounts from those involved.

Baking Impossible (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English – Top bakers and engineers team up to build edible creations that must taste delicious and survive intense engineering stress tests to win $100,000.

Love Is Blind: Brazil (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Portuguese – The dating experiment comes to Brazil as local singles look for true love and get engaged, all without meeting the other person face to face.

The Blacklist (Season 8) – TV-14 – English – After turning himself in, a brilliant fugitive offers to help the FBI bag other baddies, but only if rookie profiler Elizabeth Keen is his partner.

The Five Juanas (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – Five women with the same birthmark set out to unravel the truth about their pasts and discover a tragic web of lies spun by a powerful politician.

Top 10 Movies & Shows on Netflix for October 6th, 2021