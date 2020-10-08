What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: October 8th, 2020

We’re just a day away from the new season of Mike Flanagan’s The Haunting of Bly Manor but Netflix can tide you over with five new additions in the United States for October 8th, 2020. Here’s a look at what’s new and what’s trending in the top 10 US charts.

Before we get into the full list, let’s take a look at a couple of highlights.

The 100 (Season 7)

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi

Cast: Eliza Taylor, Marie Avgeropoulos, Bob Morley, Lindsey Morgan

Writer: Jason Rothenberg

Runtime: 43 min

Awards: Nominated for 1 Primetime Emmy. Another 8 wins & 35 nominations.

It’s the end of the road for possibly the best TV show The CW has produced in recent years. The edge-of-your-seat sci-fi series is set decades after a catastrophic event on Earth. Throughout the seasons, we’ve witnessed the 100 kids sent down to Earth battle it out with each other and otherworldly beings.

Private Lives (Season 1)

Genre: Drama

Cast: Seohyun, Ko Kyung-pyo, Kim Hyo-jin, Kim Young-min, Tae Won-seok, Song Sun-mi

For the lovers of K-dramas among you, Netflix has just picked up new episodes to a new romance drama series Private Lives with new episodes coming every Wednesday from here on out.

Here’s what you can expect:

“In a world where data is no longer private, con artists uncover a sinister surveillance scheme headed by the government and a greedy corporation.”

Full List of What’s New on Netflix for October 8th, 2020

2 New Movies Added Today

Bigflo & Oli: Hip Hop Frenzy (2020) Netflix Original

Palermo Hollywood (2004)

3 New TV Series Added Today

Private Lives (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original

The 100 (Season 7)

To the Lake (Season 1) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for October 8th

Now let’s take a quick look at what’s happening on the US charts for today.

Hubie Halloween has shot straight to the top spot on the movie side while Emily in Paris retains her crown at the top of the TV series list.

Cobra Kai has reentered the TV list while the new American Pie movie sits at number 3.

# Movies TV Series 1 Hubie Halloween Emily in Paris 2 American Murder: The Family Next Door Schitt’s Creek 3 American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules Evil 4 Colombiana Ratched 5 Big Daddy Cocomelon 6 The Outpost The Good Place 7 Yogi Bear The Office 8 StarBeam Wentworth 9 Enola Holmes Cobra Kai 10 David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

