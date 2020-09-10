What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: September 10th, 2020

Welcome to another daily roundup of what’s new on Netflix where we’ll be recapping what’s new for September 9th and September 10th, 2020. We’ll also see what’s hot on Netflix for today too.

Tomorrow is the final day (at least from the announced titles this week) of new releases this week but there’s lots to look forward to. Much of the focus on new Netflix titles for the past couple of days has been put onto the Cuties controversy. We haven’t added much to the conversation as there’s not much that hasn’t already been said. If you are interested in our take on it though, let us know in the comments.

Let’s now take a look at some of the 13 new titles that have dropped on Netflix over the past two days:

Greenleaf (Season 5)

Genre: Drama

Cast: Merle Dandridge, Kim Hawthorne, Desiree Ross, Lamman Rucker

Writer: Craig Wright

It’s the end of an era. Greenleaf, the biggest show to ever feature on the Oprah Winfrey Network has come to a close after 5 seasons.

The series follows a megachurch and the flaws of the family that runs it. Do the lies and dark history catch up to the family or will they get away with their past? Find out now.

The Babysitter: Killer Queen (2020)

Genre: Comedy, Horror

Director: McG

Cast: Emily Alyn Lind, Jenna Ortega, Bella Thorne, Leslie Bibb

Writer: Dan Lagana

Runtime: 102 mins

McG is back with The Babysitter which was good (not great) action horror-comedy flick that returns and pretty much hits the same beats. Our own Jacob Robinson has been watching the movie today and thoroughly enjoyed it.

Here’s what you can expect from the sequel

Two years after Cole survived a satanic blood cult, he’s living another nightmare: high school. And the demons from his past? Still making his life hell.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for September 10th, 2020

7 New Movies Added Today

Cuties (Mignonnes) (2019) Netflix Original

Night of Knots (Dü?üm Salonu) (2018)

Satria Heroes: Revenge of the Darkness (2017)

So Much Love to Give (Corazón loco) (2020) Netflix Original

Son Of Adam (2018)

The Babysitter: Killer Queen (2020) Netflix Original

The Social Dilemma (2020) Netflix Original

6 New TV Series Added Today

Get Organized with The Home Edit (Season 1) Netflix Original

Greenleaf (Season 5)

Julie and the Phantoms (Season 1) Netflix Original

La Línea: Shadow of Narco (Limited Series) Netflix Original

The Gift (Atiye) (Season 2) Netflix Original

The Idhun Chronicles (Season 1) Netflix Original

Top 10 TV Series and Movies on Netflix US for September 10th, 2020

The brand new Korean zombie drama has risen after its debut yesterday but failed to unseat Love, Guaranteed from the top spot. Elsewhere, The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! interactive special has reappeared in the top 10 movie list. You can also see Freaks, the German superhero movie at spot number 7.

The TV list looks much the same as yesterday except The Umbrella Academy has re-entered the top 10.