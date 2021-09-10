What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: September 10th, 2021

Welcome to your Friday roundup of what’s new on Netflix where the two big titles of the week are undoubtedly the new action thriller Kate and the final season of Lucifer.

There are two notable omissions from today’s listings in the form of Yowamushi Pedal and Yowamushi Pedal Grande Road – we’ll let you know when and if these get moved.

There are no titles currently lined up for the weekend.

Leaving Netflix over the weekend is Our Godfather, a British documentary that explores Tommaso Buscetta’s first top-level mafia boss to testify in court. On Sunday, the Dreamworks movie Turbo is leaving as is the B-movie thriller, Deviant Love.

Best New Movies & TV Shows on Netflix for September 10th, 2021

Kate (2021)

Genre: Action, Adventure, Crime

Director: Cedric Nicolas-Troyan

Cast: Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Woody Harrelson, Michiel Huisman

Writer: Umair Aleem

Runtime: 106 min

Meshing John Wick and Ghost in the Shell is this futuristic-looking thriller that sees an assassin facing her imminent death but before she departs, she wants to take the person who poisoned her along with her.

Reviews from audiences so far have been far kinder than critics that didn’t take too kindly to the female-led action thriller.

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series (Season 1)

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure

Cast: Veronica Taylor, Rachael Lillis, Eric Stuart

Writer: Junichi Masuda, Ken Sugimori, Satoshi Tajiri

Runtime: 24 min

Season 24 of Pokemon begins dropping on Netflix US today with more episode drops coming every quarter (the next is expected to arrive in December 2021).

The Pokemon franchise remains as relevant as ever in 2021 and as we’ve covered, Netflix is going all-in on the franchise. Given Netflix’s expansion into gaming, is it insane to think that Pokemon could be among the cards? We’ll have to wait and see.

Lucifer (Season 6)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Fantasy

Cast: Tom Ellis, Lauren German, Kevin Alejandro, D.B. Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Aimee Garcia

Writer: Tom Kapinos

Runtime: 42 min

Its time for your final dance with the devil. Lucifer is bowing out after a wild ride and by most accounts, is going out in spectacular fashion.

Tom Ellis reprises his role as Lucifer Morningstar who returns for his final 10 episodes.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for September 10th, 2021

4 New Movies Added Today

Firedrake the Silver Dragon (2020) Netflix Original – TV-Y7 – English – When his home is threatened by humans, a young dragon summons the courage to seek a mythical paradise where dragons can live in peace and fly free.

– TV-Y7 – English – When his home is threatened by humans, a young dragon summons the courage to seek a mythical paradise where dragons can live in peace and fly free. Kate (2021) Netflix Original – R – English – Slipped a fatal poison on her final job, a ruthless assassin working in Tokyo has less than 24 hours to find out who ordered the hit and exact revenge.

– R – English – Slipped a fatal poison on her final job, a ruthless assassin working in Tokyo has less than 24 hours to find out who ordered the hit and exact revenge. Omo Ghetto: the Saga (2020) – TV-MA – English – Twins are reunited as a good-hearted female gangster and her uptight rich sister take on family, crime, cops and all of the trouble that follows them.

– TV-MA – English – Twins are reunited as a good-hearted female gangster and her uptight rich sister take on family, crime, cops and all of the trouble that follows them. Prey (2021) Netflix Original – TV-MA – German – A hiking trip into the wild turns into a desperate bid for survival for five friends on the run from a mysterious shooter.

4 New TV Series Added Today

Lucifer (Season 6) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – Bored with being the Lord of Hell, the devil relocates to Los Angeles, where he opens a nightclub and forms a connection with a homicide detective.

– TV-14 – English – Bored with being the Lord of Hell, the devil relocates to Los Angeles, where he opens a nightclub and forms a connection with a homicide detective. Metal Shop Masters (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – On this competition show, a group of metal artists torch, cut and weld epic, badass creations from hardened steel. Only one will win a $50,000 prize.

– TV-MA – English – On this competition show, a group of metal artists torch, cut and weld epic, badass creations from hardened steel. Only one will win a $50,000 prize. Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-Y7 – English – As Ash battles his way through the World Coronation Series, Goh continues his quest to catch every Pokémon. Together, they’re on a journey to adventure!

– TV-Y7 – English – As Ash battles his way through the World Coronation Series, Goh continues his quest to catch every Pokémon. Together, they’re on a journey to adventure! Titipo Titipo (Season 2) – TV-Y – English – Titipo the train is out to prove that he’s got what it takes to help the folks of Train Village ride the rails safely and reliably.

Top 10 Movies & TV Shows on Netflix for September 10th, 2021

# TV Shows Movies 1 Clickbait Afterlife of the Party 2 Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror Worth 3 Money Heist An Unfinished Life 4 The Circle School of Rock 5 CoComelon Wind River 6 Manifest Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins 7 On the Verge Vivo 8 Sharkdog Green Lantern 9 Octonauts: Above & Beyond A Cinderella Story 10 All American The Nutty Professor

