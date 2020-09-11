What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: September 11th, 2020

Welcome to your final daily recap of the working week where 10 new titles touched down on Netflix US today including plenty of highlights. We’ll cover the full list of what’s new on Netflix for September 11th plus take a look at the daily top 10 movies and TV currently trending.

How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure, Family, Fantasy

Director: Dean DeBlois

Cast: Jay Baruchel, Cate Blanchett, Gerard Butler, Craig Ferguson

Writer: Dean DeBlois, Cressida Cowell (based upon the “How to Train Your Dragon” book series by)

Runtime: 102 min

Coming to Netflix for the second time is How to Train Your Dragon 2 which arrives in its second pay TV window for the next year or so.

The Oscar-nominated sequel truly shines and even could be argued to be the better movie when compared to the original.

It follows Hiccup and Toothless once again who discover hundreds of wild dragons.

Girlfriends (Seasons 1-8)

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Tracee Ellis Ross, Golden Brooks, Persia White, Reginald C. Hayes

Writer: Mara Brock Akil

Runtime: 30 min

Awards: Nominated for 1 Primetime Emmy. Another 8 wins & 37 nominations.

It’s always awesome to see Netflix license a TV show that has many back seasons and that’s exactly what it did today with all eight seasons of Girlfriends arriving today that originally aired on The CW.

Here’s what you can expect if you’ve never caught the series before:

“Four close friends in Los Angeles challenge and support each other through life’s triumphs and disasters. Sophisticated, relatable and always funny.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for September 11th, 2020

4 New Movies Added Today

Dad Wanted (Se busca papá) (2020) Netflix Original

How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)

Pets United (2019) Netflix Original

Wonho Chung: Live in New York (2014)

6 New TV Series Added Today

Buddi (Season 2) Netflix Original

Family Business (Season 2) Netflix Original

Girlfriends (Seasons 1-8)

Pokémon Journeys: The Series (Part 2) Netflix Original

The Barrier (La Valla) (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original

The Duchess (Season 1) Netflix Original

