What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: September 11th, 2020

Welcome to your final daily recap of the working week where 10 new titles touched down on Netflix US today including plenty of highlights. We’ll cover the full list of what’s new on Netflix for September 11th plus take a look at the daily top 10 movies and TV currently trending.
As we’ve covered in our weekly preview, there’s nothing currently scheduled to hit over the weekend but there is lots more to look forward to over the rest of September.
How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)
Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure, Family, Fantasy
Director: Dean DeBlois
Cast: Jay Baruchel, Cate Blanchett, Gerard Butler, Craig Ferguson
Writer: Dean DeBlois, Cressida Cowell (based upon the “How to Train Your Dragon” book series by)
Runtime: 102 min
Coming to Netflix for the second time is How to Train Your Dragon 2 which arrives in its second pay TV window for the next year or so.
The Oscar-nominated sequel truly shines and even could be argued to be the better movie when compared to the original.
It follows Hiccup and Toothless once again who discover hundreds of wild dragons.
Girlfriends (Seasons 1-8)
Genre: Comedy
Cast: Tracee Ellis Ross, Golden Brooks, Persia White, Reginald C. Hayes
Writer: Mara Brock Akil
Runtime: 30 min
Awards: Nominated for 1 Primetime Emmy. Another 8 wins & 37 nominations.
It’s always awesome to see Netflix license a TV show that has many back seasons and that’s exactly what it did today with all eight seasons of Girlfriends arriving today that originally aired on The CW.
Here’s what you can expect if you’ve never caught the series before:
“Four close friends in Los Angeles challenge and support each other through life’s triumphs and disasters. Sophisticated, relatable and always funny.”
Full List of New Releases on Netflix for September 11th, 2020
4 New Movies Added Today
- Dad Wanted (Se busca papá) (2020) Netflix Original
- How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)
- Pets United (2019) Netflix Original
- Wonho Chung: Live in New York (2014)
6 New TV Series Added Today
- Buddi (Season 2) Netflix Original
- Family Business (Season 2) Netflix Original
- Girlfriends (Seasons 1-8)
- Pokémon Journeys: The Series (Part 2) Netflix Original
- The Barrier (La Valla) (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original
- The Duchess (Season 1) Netflix Original
Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for September 11th, 2020
|#
|Movies
|TV Series
|1
|The Babysitter: Killer Queen
|Away
|2
|#Alive
|Cobra Kai
|3
|Love, Guaranteed
|Get Organized with The Home Edit
|4
|The Social Dilemma
|Cocomelon
|5
|The Smurfs
|Sister, Sister
|6
|Due Date
|Lucifer
|7
|Cuties
|Julie and the Phantoms
|8
|Puss in Boots
|Greenleaf
|9
|Pineapple Express
|The Office
|10
|The Boss Baby: Get That Baby!
|The Umbrella Academy