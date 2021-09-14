What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: September 14th, 2021

It has felt like ages since we got our last batch of new Netflix releases last Friday but thankfully, there are 5 new titles added to the service today. Here’s what’s new and what’s trending on Netflix in the top 10s for September 14th, 2021.

Quick housekeeping on the removals front, today is your last chance to watch Chupan Chupai (2017) but we’re prioritizing watching the numerous documentary series leaving on Thursday which includes The Curse of Oak Island, America’s Book of Secrets, Ancient Aliens and Pawn Stars. If you can, squeeze in a watch of Harlan Coben’s excellent miniseries, The Five.

Before we dive into the full list of what’s new on Netflix, let’s take a look at a couple of highlights from today:

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father (Season 5)

Genre: Documentary, Comedy

Cast: Jack Whitehall, Michael Whitehall, Hilary Whitehall

Runtime: 30 min

Our favorite travel docu-series is back on Netflix with the British comedian Jack Whitehall touring the United Kingdom in this final season given that traveling globally was impossible in 2020/21.

There are some special guests in this season too with everyone’s favorite sweary chef Gordon Ramsey featuring for instance.

Yowamushi Pedal (Season 1)

Genre: Animation, Comedy, Drama

Cast: Kôsuke Toriumi, Daiki Yamashita, Jun Fukushima

Writer: Wataru Watanabe

Runtime: 23 min

Need some new anime to dig into? Yowamushi Pedal is now available on Netflix which is somewhat late given it was scheduled to hit originally last Friday.

The movie which serves as a second season was expected to hit Netflix too but didn’t arrive today.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for September 14th, 2021

2 New Movies Added Today

A StoryBots Space Adventure (2021) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English – Join the StoryBots and the space travelers of the historic Inspiration4 mission as they search for answers to kids’ questions about space.

– TV-Y – English – Join the StoryBots and the space travelers of the historic Inspiration4 mission as they search for answers to kids’ questions about space. You vs. Wild: Out Cold (2021) Netflix Original – TV-G – English – After a plane crash leaves Bear with amnesia, he must make choices to save the missing pilot and survive in this high-stakes interactive adventure.

3 New TV Series Added Today

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father (Season 5) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Jovial comic Jack Whitehall and his stuffy father, Michael, take unusual and amusing trips to foreign lands in an attempt to strengthen their bond.

– TV-MA – English – Jovial comic Jack Whitehall and his stuffy father, Michael, take unusual and amusing trips to foreign lands in an attempt to strengthen their bond. The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English – With an eye for every budget, three travelers visit vacation rentals around the globe and share their expert tips and tricks in this reality series.

– TV-PG – English – With an eye for every budget, three travelers visit vacation rentals around the globe and share their expert tips and tricks in this reality series. Yowamushi Pedal (Season 1) – TV-14 – Japanese – A timid, anime-loving teen gets drawn into a school cycling club, where his new friends help him face tough challenges to develop his racing talent.

Top 10 Movies & TV Shows on Netflix for September 14th, 2021