What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: September 15th, 2020

Welcome to your first daily recap of what’s new on Netflix where we have 13 new titles added over the first two days of the week including highlights such as The Smurfs 2, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest and some reality TV highlights. We’ll also take a look at what’s trending in the US today too.

Unfortunetely, a lot of the HISTORY channel content has yet to materialize today. This includes Pawn Stars, Ancient Aliens and others but will hopefully be added in due course.

There’s also a lot more to look forward to this week so check out our weekly preview for those but for now, let’s take you through a few o the highlights of the new arrivals today.

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975)

Genre: Drama

Director: Milos Forman

Cast: Jack Nicholson, Louise Fletcher, Will Sampson, Michael Berryman

Runtime: 133 min

Awards: Won 5 Oscars. Another 30 wins & 13 nominations.

This strategic license from Netflix comes just in time for Netflix’s big release of the week coming globally on Friday. We’re, of course, referring to Ratched season 1.

For viewers in the US though, Netflixers can now find the original movie available that features Jack Nicholson in one of the actors most defining roles.

Here’s what you can expect if you’ve never checked out the classic flick:

“While serving time in a mental hospital, McMurphy inspires his fellow patients to rebel against the authoritarian rule of the head nurse.”

Call the Midwife (Season 9)

Genre: Drama, History

Cast: Vanessa Redgrave, Laura Main, Jenny Agutter, Judy Parfitt

Writer: Heidi Thomas

Runtime: 60 min

Awards: 15 wins & 13 nominations.

If you’re a lover of British TV then Call the Midwife should shoot straight to the top of your viewing list with the ninth season added today.

The new season of the British show (that airs on PBS in the States) is set in 1965 with Fred finding a newborn baby abandoned.

Cold Case Files Classic (New Collection)

Genre: Documentary, Crime

Cast: Bill Kurtis

If you’re a fan of Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries (new volume coming to Netflix in October) then Cold Case Files Classic follows many familiar beats.

Today, Netflix removed a collection of episodes and replaced with a new collection. Here’s what you can expect if you’ve never caught any Cold Case Files before:

“Through forensic science and criminal psychology, an elite breed of detectives reexamine long-unsolved crimes to deliver justice and the truth.”

The Smurfs 2 (2013)

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy, Family, Fantasy

Director: Raja Gosnell

Cast: Hank Azaria, Neil Patrick Harris, Brendan Gleeson, Jayma Mays

Runtime: 105 min

The first live-action Smurfs movie joined Netflix on September 1st, 2020 and now you’re able to enjoy the sequel but by most accounts, it wasn’t well-received by either audiences or critics.

Here’s what you can expect from the sequel:

“Evil magician Gargamel continues his quest to tap the power of the Smurfs, creating a pair of his own “Smurf-alikes” called the Naughties.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for September 15th, 2020

9 New Movies Added Today

East Side Sushi (2014)

Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice (2020) Netflix Original

Lara and the Beat (2018)

Michael McIntyre: Showman (2020) Netflix Original

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975)

Raising Victor Vargas (2002)

The Smurfs 2 (2013)

Tortilla Soup (2001)

Wish Upon a Unicorn (2020)

4 New TV Series Added Today

Call the Midwife (Season 9)

Cold Case Files Classic (New Collection)

Izzy’s Koala World (Season 1) Netflix Original

Taco Chronicles (Season 2) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix US for September 15th, 2020

The controversial Cuties has now reached number 4 in the United States. To date, it’s only appeared in very few Netflix top 10s around the world with the US being the number 1 country that is checking it out. Perhaps the outrage had the opposite effect and only served to promote the movie?

Elsewhere, Girlfriends continues to do well as well as Sister, Sister which has been one of the other licensed pickups.

While you’re here – check out the most popular page which is now populating daily with the global top 25 movies and TV series around the world.