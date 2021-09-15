What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: September 15th, 2021

It’s the middle of the week and indeed the middle of the month meaning a fresh batch of new releases on Netflix. Here’s a breakdown of everything new on Netflix for today and what’s currently trending on the Netflix top 10s.

Quick housekeeping with regards to removals. Today is your last day to watch As Above, So Below from 2014 and the exquisite Edgar Wright movie Scott Pilgrim vs. The World as both movies depart Netflix tomorrow.

Best New Movies & TV Shows Added to Netflix for September 15th, 2021

Saved by the Bell (Seasons 1-9)

Genre: Comedy, Family, Romance

Cast: Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Mario Lopez, Dustin Diamond

Writer: Sam Bobrick

Runtime: 30 min

If you love your classic TV, Netflix has added the entire collection of Saved by the Bell today which ran in the late 80s through the 90s.

Throughout the years, you’ll be following a group of friends from middle school through to college.

Here’s what got added today:

Seasons 1-6

Hawaiin Style

The College Years

Wedding in Las Vegas

Schumacher (2021)

Genre: Documentary, Biography, Sport

Director: Hanns-Bruno Kammertöns, Vanessa Nöcker, Michael Wech

Cast: Michael Schumacher, Jean Todt, Sebastian Vettel

Runtime: 112 min

F1 has reportedly grown its global footprint over the past couple of years thanks to Drive to Survive and today, Netflix drops a brand new F1 documentary that takes a look at one of the sports greatest athletes in the form of Michael Schumacher.

Endorsed by the family of Michael, this documentary takes you back to the beginning of his racing career to the modern day.

Nightbooks (2021)

Genre: Family, Fantasy, Horror

Director: David Yarovesky

Cast: Krysten Ritter, Lidya Jewett, Winslow Fegley

Writer: Mikki Daughtry, Tobias Iaconis, J.A. White

Runtime: 100 min

One of the biggest movies coming to Netflix as part of their Halloween 2021 lineup is Nightbooks which is based on the book by J. A. White.

It sees Jessica Jones star Krysten Ritter play an evil witch who captures and imprisons two children. Through elaborate mazes and challenges, they have to escape her evil clutches.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for September 15th, 2021

14 New Movies Added Today

InuYasha Movie Collection (Streaming Again) including: InuYasha the Movie: Affections Touching Across Time (2001) InuYasha the Movie 2: The Castle Beyond the Looking Glass (2002) InuYasha the Movie 3: Swords of an Honorable Ruler (2003) InuYasha the Movie 4: Fire on the Mystic Island (2004)

Naruto Movie Collection (Streaming Again) including: Naruto Shippuden the Movie: Blood Prison (2011) Naruto Shippûden the Movie: Bonds (2008) Naruto Shippûden the Movie: The Will of Fire (2009) Naruto Shippûden: The Lost Tower (2010) Naruto Shippuden: The Movie (2007) Naruto the Movie 2: Legend of the Stone of Gelel (2005) Naruto the Movie 3: Guardians of the Crescent Moon Kingdom (2006) Naruto the Movie: Ninja Clash in the Land of Snow (2004)

Nightbooks (2021) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English – Scary story fan Alex must tell a spine-tingling tale every night — or stay trapped with his new friend in a wicked witch’s magical apartment forever.

– TV-PG – English – Scary story fan Alex must tell a spine-tingling tale every night — or stay trapped with his new friend in a wicked witch’s magical apartment forever. Schumacher (2021) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – Through exclusive interviews and archival footage, this documentary traces an intimate portrait of seven-time Formula 1 champion Michael Schumacher.

8 New TV Series Added Today

Castle and Castle (Season 2) – TV-MA – English – A pair of high-powered, successful lawyers find themselves defending opposite interests of the justice system, causing a strain on their happy marriage.

– TV-MA – English – A pair of high-powered, successful lawyers find themselves defending opposite interests of the justice system, causing a strain on their happy marriage. Dharmakshetra (Season 1) – TV-PG – Hindi – After the ancient Great War, the god Chitragupta oversees a trial to determine who were the battle’s true heroes and villains.

– TV-PG – Hindi – After the ancient Great War, the god Chitragupta oversees a trial to determine who were the battle’s true heroes and villains. Nailed It! (Season 6) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English – Home bakers with a terrible track record take a crack at re-creating edible masterpieces for a $10,000 prize. It’s part reality contest, part hot mess.

– TV-PG – English – Home bakers with a terrible track record take a crack at re-creating edible masterpieces for a $10,000 prize. It’s part reality contest, part hot mess. Numberblocks (Season 6) – TV-Y – English – In a place called Numberland, math adds up to tons of fun when a group of cheerful blocks work, play and sing together.

– TV-Y – English – In a place called Numberland, math adds up to tons of fun when a group of cheerful blocks work, play and sing together. Raja Rasoi Aur Anya Kahaniyan (Season 1) – TV-G – Hindi – Explore the history and flavors of regional Indian cuisine, from traditional Kashmiri feasts to the vegetarian dishes of Gujarat.

– TV-G – Hindi – Explore the history and flavors of regional Indian cuisine, from traditional Kashmiri feasts to the vegetarian dishes of Gujarat. Saved by the Bell (Seasons 1-9) – TV-PG – English – From middle school to college, best friends Zack, Kelly, Slater, Jessie, Screech and Lisa take on the highs and lows of life together in this hit series.

– TV-PG – English – From middle school to college, best friends Zack, Kelly, Slater, Jessie, Screech and Lisa take on the highs and lows of life together in this hit series. Stories by Rabindranath Tagore (Season 1 ) – TV-PG – Hindi – The writings of Nobel Prize winner Rabindranath Tagore come to life in this collection of tales set in early-20th-century Bengal.

– TV-PG – Hindi – The writings of Nobel Prize winner Rabindranath Tagore come to life in this collection of tales set in early-20th-century Bengal. Too Hot To Handle: Latino (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – On this reality show, singles from Latin America and Spain are challenged to give up sex. But here, abstinence comes with a silver lining: US$100,000.

Top 10 Movies & TV Shows on Netflix for September 15th, 2021