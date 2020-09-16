What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: September 16th, 2020

Another solid day of new Netflix arrivals in the United States just touched down and if you’re looking for the full list of the 10 new titles for September 16th, look no further. We’ll also check in with what’s trending on Netflix in the United States for today too.

Although we’re going to limit ourselves below to just three highlights from today the reality is there’s a bunch of great new content on Netflix today. Criminal: UK has gotten great reviews thus far and the final season of the crazily good Italian series Baby also touched down today.

There’s still plenty more to look forward to late in September 2020. We just got word The Great British Baking Show will be joining Netflix US weekly later this month plus we’ve updated our preview of what’s left to come here.

Bastille Day / The Take (2016)

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama, Thriller

Director: James Watkins

Cast: Idris Elba, Richard Madden, Charlotte Le Bon, Kelly Reilly

Writer: Andrew Baldwin, James Watkins

Runtime: 92 min

The surprise addition of the day (only revealed to be coming to Netflix today late last night) is a British action-flick that features two superstars, Idris Elba and Richard Madden.

Although the movie didn’t receive rave reviews from critics, audience scores suggest it’s a solid action title. It’s about a pickpocketer and a CIA agent teaming up to take down a terrorist plot in France.

The series has two names but Netflix houses it as Bastille Day despite the fact it’s known as The Take elsewhere.

The Devil All The Time (2020) N

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Director: Antonio Campos

Cast: Robert Pattinson, Tom Holland, Haley Bennett, Harry Melling

Runtime: 138 min

The big new movie on Netflix for this week carrying the Netflix Original branding is The Devil All The Time.

Here’s what you can expect going in:

“Sinister characters converge around a young man devoted to protecting those he loves in a postwar backwoods town teeming with corruption and brutality.”

Reviews have been generally positive for the movie with high praise for the absolutely amazing cast that Antonio Campos assembled for the movie.

Challenger: The Final Flight (Limited Series)

Genre: Documentary, History, Sci-Fi

Fans of space, space exploration, space history or just a casual fan of documentary series will want to give this new limited series as a watch as it blasts onto Netflix today.

Steven Leckart and Glen Zipper serve as the creators for this series that was produced by Bad Robot (yes, the J.J. Abrams production company). It’s only four episodes long but it’s jam-packed and easily jumps to being one of the best-limited docu-series on Netflix.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for September 16th, 2020

4 New Movies Added Today

Bastille Day (2016)

Dr Jason Leong Hashtag Blessed (2018)

The Devil All The Time (2020) Netflix Original

The Paramedic (2020) Netflix Original

6 New TV Series Added Today

Baby (Season 3) Netflix Original

Challenger (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Criminal: UK (Season 2) Netflix Original

MeatEater (Season 9 – Part 1) Netflix Original

Signs (Znaki) (Season 2) Netflix Original

Sing On! (Season 1) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for September 16th, 2020

Not too much movement at the top of the movie and TV series list with the exception being Cuties that continues to gather steam despite all the controversy.