What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: September 17th, 2021

Happy Friday and welcome to your daily recap of what’s new on Netflix. Today saw almost a full house of Netflix Originals with only one licensed pickup. Here’s a breakdown of what’s new and what’s trending for September 17th, 2021.

Only one title is currently scheduled to hit Netflix over the weekend in the form of Dark Skies (2013) which is set to arrive on Sunday.

On the removals front, tomorrow will see the removal of Class Rank (2018) and on Sunday we’ll see every season of The CW show, Beauty & the Beast depart.

Best New Movies & TV Shows on Netflix

Sex Education (Season 3)

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Cast: Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling

Writer: Laurie Nunn

Runtime: 45 min

The biggest comedy on Netflix right now is Sex Education by a country mile and it returns today with perhaps its biggest and best-reviewed entry to date.

We know that Netflix trailers viewership is often indicative as to how popular shows are and if that’s the case, Sex Education season 3 is going to be a home run.

Never checked out the show? Here’s what you can expect:

“Insecure Otis has all the answers when it comes to sex advice, thanks to his therapist mom. So rebel Maeve proposes a school sex-therapy clinic.”

Squid Game (Season 1)

Genre: Action, Thriller, Drama

Cast: Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-jun, Oh Young-soo, Jung Ho-yeon, Heo Sung-tae

Runtime: 60 mins

Squid Game has been one of our most anticipated foreign titles for a while. The intriguing series sees a game show play out which is unique, to say the least.

Early reviews indicate this thriller is definitely worthy of watching and given the ending, we’ll hopefully be getting much more down the line.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for September 17th, 2021

3 New Movies Added Today

Ankahi Kahaniya (2021) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Hindi – As big city life buzzes around them, lonely souls discover surprising sources of connection and companionship in three tales of love, loss and longing.

– TV-14 – Hindi – As big city life buzzes around them, lonely souls discover surprising sources of connection and companionship in three tales of love, loss and longing. The Father Who Moves Mountains (2021) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Romanian – When his son goes missing during a snowy hike in the mountains, a retired intelligence officer will stop at nothing — and risk everything — to find him.

– TV-MA – Romanian – When his son goes missing during a snowy hike in the mountains, a retired intelligence officer will stop at nothing — and risk everything — to find him. The Stronghold (2020) Netflix Original – TV-MA – French – Tired of the small-time grind, three Marseille cops get a chance to bust a major drug network. But lines blur when a key informant makes a big ask.

4 New TV Series Added Today

Chicago Party Aunt (Part 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Chicago Party Aunt Diane is an idolized troublemaker with a talent for avoiding adulthood — and a soft spot for her soul-searching nephew.

– TV-MA – English – Chicago Party Aunt Diane is an idolized troublemaker with a talent for avoiding adulthood — and a soft spot for her soul-searching nephew. Sex Education (Season 3) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Insecure Otis has all the answers when it comes to sex advice, thanks to his therapist mom. So rebel Maeve proposes a school sex-therapy clinic.

– TV-MA – English – Insecure Otis has all the answers when it comes to sex advice, thanks to his therapist mom. So rebel Maeve proposes a school sex-therapy clinic. Squid Game (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Korean – Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children’s games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits — with deadly high stakes.

– TV-MA – Korean – Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children’s games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits — with deadly high stakes. Tayo and Little Wizards (Season 1) – TV-Y7 – Korean – Tayo speeds into an adventure when his friends get kidnapped by evil magicians invading their city in search of a magical gemstone.

Top 10 Movies & TV Shows on Netflix for September 17th, 2021

# TV Shows Movies 1 Lucifer Safe House 2 Clickbait Kate 3 The Circle Nightbooks 4 CoComelon An Unfinished Life 5 Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror Prey 6 Manifest Dragon Rider 7 Sharkdog Vivo 8 Nailed It! Birth of the Dragon 9 Money Heist Schumacher 10 On the Verge School of Rock

We’ll be back on Sunday with a full recap of all the new releases on Netflix this week.