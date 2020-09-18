What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: September 18th, 2020

Happy Friday and welcome to your final weekday roundup of what’s new on Netflix and today is a relatively quiet day for new releases as most of the Netflix Originals have been spread out throughout the week. Here’s the list of 5 new movies and series on Netflix plus a look at how the top 10s are doing.

Today it’s also worth noting that Netflix lost Train to Busan but in case you didn’t see, we are expecting Netflix to get the sequel albeit that’s not 100% confirmed.

Not much to look forward to on Netflix over the weekend except we are getting the entire High & Low Japanese movie franchise added on Sunday.

Ratched (Season 1)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Cast: Sarah Paulson, Jon Jon Briones, Judy Davis, Harriet Sansom Harris

Writer: Evan Romansky, Ryan Murphy

This is what Netflix cleared today for. Their big new series from Ryan Murphy who has thus far created Hollywood and The Politician for Netflix (with lots of other projects on the way too).

The new prequel series (which will be at least two seasons long) is set before the events of One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Next (added to Netflix earlier in the week FYI) and features Sarah Paulson in the iconic role of Nurse Ratched.

Reviews seem generally positive for the series praising its aesthetics even if calling out some of the storytelling.

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (Season 1)

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure

Cast: Paul-Mikél Williams, Jenna Ortega, Sean Giambrone, Kausar Mohammed, Ryan Potter, Raini Rodriguez

Netflix and Dreamworks have worked on several huge projects using existing IP including some top Universal IP (with Fast & Furious being the most recent example, season 2 releasing in October 2020 by the way) and today comes the biggest thus far, the kids series set in the Jurassic World.

Here’s what you can expect from the series:

“Six teens invited to attend a state-of-the-art adventure camp on Isla Nublar must band together to survive when the dinosaurs break out of captivity.”

Top 10 TV Series and Movies on Netflix for September 18th, 2020

And finally, let’s check in with the daily US top 10 movies and TV series. Unsurprisingly the Tom Holland movie from earlier in the week is still beating the competition at the top of the movies list. Whereas Away one week on is still on fire at the top of the TV series list.