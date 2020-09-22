What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: September 22nd, 2020

Welcome to your Tuesday roundup of what’s new on Netflix with a selection of new titles added to Netflix in the United States including a couple of new highlights for the kids. Here’s what’s new and what’s trending on Netflix US for September 22nd, 2020.

There’s still lots to look forward to later this week on Netflix. Tomorrow, Enola Holmes hits Netflix globally and over the weekend you’ll be able to watch the first episode of The Great British Baking Show and finally watch the final season of NBC’s The Good Place.

On the removals front today – A.X.L departed as did the superb CBS series Person of Interest which saw all five seasons removed today.

Mighty Express (Season 1)

Genre: Animation

Cast: Jay Hatton, Zoe Hatz, Meesha Contreras, Dylan Shombing, Tyler Nathan, Leo Orgil

In perhaps the biggest new children’s series to debut on Netflix in 2020 is Mighty Express that comes from the same minds behind PAW Patrol which for many parents is a huge series.

Here’s how Netflix describes the new animated kids series:

“Catch a ride with the Mighty Express — a team of trains and their kid friends who overcome trouble on the tracks with quick thinking and teamwork!”

Netflix has become the home of trains related children’s content given it recently picked up the rights to Thomas the Tank Engine.

Kiss the Ground (2017)

Genre: Documentary

Director: Joshua Tickell, Rebecca Harrell Tickell

Cast: Woody Harrelson

Writer: Johnny O’Hara

Runtime: 84 mins

There’s been a number of great climate change documentaries added over the years with two more coming up later in 2020.

Throughout the doc (narrated by Wood Harrelson), you’ll get to see why some scientists think one of the major ways to fighting climate change could be the Earth’s soil.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for September 22nd, 2020

2 New Movies Added Today

A Love Song for Latasha (2019) Netflix Original

Kiss the Ground (2017)

4 New TV Series Added Today

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (Season 3) Netflix Original

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father (Season 4) Netflix Original

Mighty Express (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Playbook (Season 1) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies and TV Series Trending in Netflix US for September 22nd, 2020

Ratched continues its domination at the top 10 after its release on Friday. Bastille Day which is the action movie featuring Idris Elba action movie added on September 16th is rocking the top 10 movie list right now.

# Movies TV Series 1 Bastille Day Ratched 2 The Smurfs 2 Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous 3 The Devil All the Time Cobra Kai 4 The Social Dilemma Away 5 Pets United Challenger: The Final Flight 6 The Paramedic The Blacklist 7 The Babysitter: Killer Queen Cocomelon 8 The Secret Life of Pets 2 The American Barbecue Showdown 9 The Smurfs Get Organized wit

You can see more countries’ top 10s and the global top 25 TV series and movie trending list via our most popular hub.

What are you watching on Netflix today? Let us know in the comments down below.