What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: September 24th, 2020

Welcome to your Thursday roundup of what’s new on Netflix today with a Disney movie hitting Netflix (something we don’t get to say all too often anymore!) plus a delicious new serving of the Jon Favreau cooking series. We’ll also see what’s trending in the Netflix US top 10 movies and TV series list for September 24th too.

As always you can see an expanded list of what’s new on Netflix including ratings and more information on our what’s new hub that also features more daily roundups.

Let’s now take a look at the 2 new additions to Netflix US for September 24th:

Real Steel (2011)

Genre: Action, Drama, Sci-Fi, Sport

Director: Shawn Levy

Cast: Hugh Jackman, Dakota Goyo, Evangeline Lilly, Anthony Mackie

Runtime: 127 min

As we mentioned this movie is distributed by Walt Disney Studios which has all but removed the majority of their titles from Netflix in recent years. However, some older Disney titles from the early 2000s do seem to be coming to Netflix as part of a second window deal.

Real Steel features Hugh Jackman starring as an ex-boxer bought into train elite fighting robots. The movie is set in 2020 which just demonstrates what a bad year this has been. While they predicted we’d have dope robots, what we did get is a pandemic and crippling depression. Yay.

Shawn Levy nowadays is working on a bunch of new Netflix projects a part of his first-look deal with Netflix alongside his production company.

The Chef Show (Volume 4)

Genre: Documentary

Cast: Jon Favreau, Roy Choi

The best cooking series on Netflix returns for another serving today with friends Jon Favreau and Roy Choi returning for more delicious recipes and new guest stars.

Labeled as season 2 – volume 1, the five new episodes covers making he famous Holeman and Finch late-night burger, James Beard teaches the pair how to cook pork meatballs and we travel to the Milk Bar in Los Angeles.

If you’re looking for a recipe list for previous seasons, we’re still collating them here.

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix US for September 24th, 2020

Enola Holmes had an impressive debut flying straight to the top of the list and perhaps more impressively, did so in almost every region of the world (excluding two countries).

Ratched holds it own at the top with The Blacklist once again rising with new people discovering the new season and Schitt’s Creek starts to fall off as the Emmys hype wanes.