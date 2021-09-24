What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: September 24th, 2021

Welcome to your Friday roundup of what’s new on Netflix where we’ve got 12 new titles to cover as per the last few weeks, the majority are brand new Netflix Originals. So let’s dig into the new movies and new TV shows available on Netflix as of September 24th, 2021.

A bit of housekeeping regarding removals before we look at what’s new. Today is your last chance to watch the Vietnamese movie Furie before it departs tomorrow. On Sunday, we’ll see the removal of the western movie Badland from 2019. The LGBTQ-focused romance movie Straight Up from 2020 will also be removed on Sunday.

Best New Movies & Shows on Netflix for September 24th, 2021

Before we get into the full list of what’s new on Netflix (an expanded list can be found on our what’s new on Netflix hub), here are our top 3 highlights for the day:

Midnight Mass (Limited Series)

Genre: Drama, Horror, Mystery

Director: Mike Flanagan

Cast: Kate Siegel, Zach Gilford, Hamish Linklater, Henry Thomas, Kristin Lehman, Samantha Sloyan

Writer: Mike Flanagan

Runtime: 40 min

You’re going to see a lot of people singing the praises of this new Mike Flanagan-led series and rightly so. The prolific horror creator has a big collection of titles on Netflix and this may be his best to date.

The series features some familiar faces from his previous ventures on Netflix and is about a young priest bringing miracles and other less savory things to a remote island community that’s on its last legs.

My Little Pony: A New Generation

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Director: Robert Cullen, José Luis Ucha, Mark Fattibene

Cast: James Marsden, Vanessa Hudgens, Jane Krakowski

Writer: Gillian Berrow, Robert Cullen, Tim Sullivan

Runtime: 90 min

Skipping theaters which was originally planned for this movie, this My Little Pony feature-film drops on Netflix exclusively today.

With a captivating voice cast, this one is going to be great for any kids (and any bronies) looking for a weekend watch.

Here’s what you can expect from the new My Little Pony feature:

“Equestria’s divided. But a bright-eyed hero believes Earth Ponies, Pegasi and Unicorns should be pals — and, hoof to heart, she’s determined to prove it.”

The Great British Baking Show (Collection 9 – New Episodes Weekly)

Genre: Reality-TV

Runtime: 60 min

Awards: 10 wins & 21 nominations total

We’re headed back to the infamous British tent set up in the middle of a field for some more competitive baking. The import series for the UK is a regular favorite and kicks off today for the next 10 weeks.

It’s going to be interesting to see how the new season performs on Netflix as it’s not been doing so hot in the UK. In fact, the season premiere saw the lowest ratings since the show moved from the BBC to Channel 4.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for September 24th, 2021

4 New Movies Added Today

Je Suis Karl (2021) Netflix Original – TV-MA – German – After most of her family is murdered in a terrorist bombing, a young woman is unknowingly lured into joining the very group that killed them.

– TV-MA – German – After most of her family is murdered in a terrorist bombing, a young woman is unknowingly lured into joining the very group that killed them. My Little Pony: A New Generation (2021) Netflix Original – PG – English

– PG – English Sankofa (1993) – TV-MA – Akan – 4K Array Remaster – On a photo shoot in Ghana, an American model slips back in time, becomes enslaved on a plantation and bears witness to the agony of her ancestral past.

– TV-MA – Akan – 4K Array Remaster – On a photo shoot in Ghana, an American model slips back in time, becomes enslaved on a plantation and bears witness to the agony of her ancestral past. The Starling (2021) Netflix Original – PG-13 – English – A woman adjusting to life after a loss contends with a feisty bird that’s taken over her garden — and a husband who’s struggling to find a way forward.

8 New TV Series Added Today

Bangkok Breaking (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Thai – Struggling to earn a living in Bangkok, a man joins an emergency rescue service and realizes he must unravel a citywide conspiracy.

– TV-MA – Thai – Struggling to earn a living in Bangkok, a man joins an emergency rescue service and realizes he must unravel a citywide conspiracy. Blood & Water (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – After crossing paths at a party, a Cape Town teen sets out to prove whether a private-school swimming star is her sister who was abducted at birth.

– TV-MA – English – After crossing paths at a party, a Cape Town teen sets out to prove whether a private-school swimming star is her sister who was abducted at birth. Ganglands (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – French – To protect his family from a powerful drug lord, skilled thief Mehdi and his expert team of robbers are pulled into a violent and deadly turf war.

– TV-MA – French – To protect his family from a powerful drug lord, skilled thief Mehdi and his expert team of robbers are pulled into a violent and deadly turf war. Jailbirds New Orleans (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Feuds, flirtations and toilet talk go down among the incarcerated women at the Orleans Justice Center in New Orleans on this gritty reality series.

– TV-MA – English – Feuds, flirtations and toilet talk go down among the incarcerated women at the Orleans Justice Center in New Orleans on this gritty reality series. Kota Factory (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Hindi – In a city of coaching centers known to train India’s finest collegiate minds, an earnest but unexceptional student and his friends navigate campus life.

– TV-MA – Hindi – In a city of coaching centers known to train India’s finest collegiate minds, an earnest but unexceptional student and his friends navigate campus life. Midnight Mass (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – The arrival of a charismatic young priest brings glorious miracles, ominous mysteries and renewed religious fervor to a dying town desperate to believe.

– TV-MA – English – The arrival of a charismatic young priest brings glorious miracles, ominous mysteries and renewed religious fervor to a dying town desperate to believe. The Great British Baking Show (Collection 9 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English – A talented batch of amateur bakers face off in a 10-week competition, whipping up their best dishes in the hopes of being named the U.K.’s best.

– TV-PG – English – A talented batch of amateur bakers face off in a 10-week competition, whipping up their best dishes in the hopes of being named the U.K.’s best. Vendetta: Truth, Lies and The Mafia (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Italian – Sicily boasts a bold “Anti-Mafia” coalition. But what happens when those trying to bring down organized crime are accused of being criminals themselves?

Top 10 Movies & TV Shows for September 24th, 2021

The Netflix top 10s have been a bit wonky this week but finally, normal service has resumed.

The Korean series Squid Game continues to top the charts with the brand new movie Intrusion racing to the top of the movie charts.