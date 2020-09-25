What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: September 25th, 2020

Welcome to your final recap of what’s new on Netflix for this week where we’ll be taking a look at the 8 new titles that have graced Netflix but as with last week, there’s a single big series and some smaller additions. Here’s the full roundup fo what’s new and what’s been trending in the Netflix top 10 for September 25th, 2020.

Why are Fridays not as exciting? It could just be content drying up due to COVID-19 issues but it also has a lot to do with some of the better releases this week placed on Wednesday (in the case of Enola Holmes) and tomorrow for The Good Place S4.

Sneakerheads (Season 1)

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Andrew Bachelor, Jearnest Corchado, Matthew Josten, Allen Maldonado

Writer: Jay Longino

The main headline title releasing today is Sneakerhead which was originally meant to air elsewhere until Netflix snapped it up to fill in a gap in their release schedule.

Here’s what you can expect from the series and if you’re looking for even more, check out our preview.

Family man Devin falls back into his sneaker obsession after his pal Bobby talks him into a wheeling-dealing scheme to score a mythical pair of kicks.

The Great British Baking Show (Season 11 / Collection 8)

Genre: Reality-TV

Cast: Paul Hollywood, Mary Berry, Mel Giedroyc, Sue Perkins

Runtime: 60 min

Awards: 8 wins & 16 nominations.

We’re headed back to the now COVID secure tent for the second year in a row to follow various contestants putting their baking skills to the test.

New episodes will hit Netflix US every Friday from here on out and this week, the first few minutes resembles an SNL sketch where Matt Lucas (star of Little Britain) plays the UK’s bumbling prime minister.

Full List of What’s New on Netflix for September 25th, 2020

3 New Movies Added Today

My Mother’s Wound (2016)

Rhino Season (2012)

Zulu Man in Japan (2019)

5 New TV Series Added Today

A Perfect Crime (Season 1) Netflix Original

Mighty Little Bheem (Season 3) Netflix Original

Sneakerheads (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Great British Baking Show (Season 11 / Collection 8 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original

The School Nurse Files (Season 1) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for September 25th, 2020

Real Steal which was added to Netflix yesterday has shot straight up to number 2 just shy of the number 1 position still held by Enola Holmes. Ratched one week later is still top of the TV chart.