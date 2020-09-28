What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: September 28th, 2020

Happy Monday and we’ve got two major new titles added to Netflix today with 11 new titles in total dropping on Netflix but beware, the majority are Hindi titles. We’ll also take a look at what’s trending in the top 10s for the day too.

This week is going to be an extremely busy week for new releases as we cross over to a new month. If you’re not aware of what’s coming up, here’s our big preview of what’s coming up.

Whose Vote Counts, Explained (Limited Series)

Genre: Documentary

The Explained documentary series grows once again today with another spin-off special series taking aim at US elections and the upcoming US election too.

It’s presented by Vox which describes itself as left of center if that impacts whether or not you want to take the plunge into this (it’s a contentious topic nowadays).

Among the narrators for Whose Vote Counts include Leonard DiCaprio. The first episode has been uploaded to YouTube for free which we’ve embedded below.

Amandla! A Revolution in Four Part Harmony (2002)

Genre: Documentary, History, Music

Director: Lee Hirsch

Cast: Walter Cronkite, F.W. de Klerk, Abdullah Ibrahim, Jesse Jackson

Writer: Lee Hirsch

Runtime: 108 min

The other main highlight today is Amandla! an award-winning and highly rated musical history documentary released in the early 2000s.

Here’s what you can expect if you’ve never seen it before:

“This documentary recounts the fascinating and little-known role that music has played in the struggle to eradicate apartheid in South Africa.”

The documentary scored 11 wins and 7 nominations.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week: September 28th, 2020

10 New Movies Added Today

Amandla! A Revolution in Four Part Harmony (2002)

Ankhon Dekhi (2013)

Dedh Ishqiya (2014)

Golmaal Returns (2008)

Ishq Vishk (2003)

Ishqiya (2010)

Jab We Met (2007)

Mann (1999)

Manorama Six Feet Under (2007)

Welcome (2007)

1 New TV Series Added Today

Whose Vote Counts, Explained (Limited Series) Netflix Original

