What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: September 28th, 2021

Welcome to your first daily look at what’s new on Netflix for this week where we’ve got 8 excellent new movies, documentaries, and TV series now available. Here’s what’s new and what’s trending on Netflix for September 28th, 2021.

If you’re looking to watch something that’s soon set to depart Netflix, we’d suggest you give Man with a Plan a spin before it departs on Thursday. Friday will see over 100 movies departing so make sure you’ve gone through any of those before they leave.

On the flip side, lots of new titles to look forward to this week including all 180 episodes of Seinfeld hitting on Friday alongside a good selection of movies.

So there are a lot of highlights to cover so let’s dig in:

Best New Movies & TV Shows on Netflix for September 28th

Britney Vs Spears (2021)

Genre: Documentary, Music

Director: Erin Lee Carr

Cast: Britney Spears, Erin Lee Carr, Jamie Spears

Runtime: 93 min

Britney Spears docs are becoming a dime a dozen at the moment given the high-profile court case that’s ongoing right now. Now it’s Netflix’s turn to get in on the action and from what we’ve seen, this is the best entry to date.

The detailed doc sees a journalist team up with a documentary filmmaker to run you through the ongoing case in a comprehensive manner.

The Comey Rule (Limited Series)

Genre: Drama

Cast: Jeff Daniels, Holly Hunter, Michael Kelly

Writer: Billy Ray

Runtime: 210 min

As we first reported, Netflix picked up the streaming rights for The Comey Rule a while back with both episodes of the two-part limited series now on Netflix.

The series, which will no doubt be controversial in some circles, seeks to document the tensions between FBI director James Comey and the former President of the United States, Donald Trump.

Ada Twist, Scientist (Season 1)

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Cast: Amanda Christine, Nicholas Crovetti, Candace Kozak, Terrence Little Gardenhigh, Susan Kelechi Watson, Taye Diggs

Writer: Chris Nee

Runtime: 30 mins

Adapting the children’s picture book by Andrea Beaty, this new kids series is produced by the Obamas production company, Higher Ground Production alongside Chris Nee who recently released Ridley Jones and We The People on Netflix with Dino Daycare and Spirit Rangers still to come.

The series follows a young scientist exploring the wonderful world of science with her friends.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for September 28th, 2021

4 New Movies Added Today

Attack of the Hollywood Clichés! (2021) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – One-man armies, meet-cutes, casual strolls away from huge explosions — stars and industry insiders toast and roast these cinematic chestnuts and more.

– TV-MA – English – One-man armies, meet-cutes, casual strolls away from huge explosions — stars and industry insiders toast and roast these cinematic chestnuts and more. Britney Vs Spears (2021) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Journalist Jenny Eliscu and filmmaker Erin Lee Carr investigate Britney Spears’ fight for freedom by way of exclusive interviews and confidential evidence.

– TV-MA – English – Journalist Jenny Eliscu and filmmaker Erin Lee Carr investigate Britney Spears’ fight for freedom by way of exclusive interviews and confidential evidence. Ex-Pajé (2018) – TV-14 – Portuguese – Documentary and fiction blur in this portrait of Perpera Surui, a former shaman made redundant by the evangelization of Brazil’s Pater Surui tribe.

– TV-14 – Portuguese – Documentary and fiction blur in this portrait of Perpera Surui, a former shaman made redundant by the evangelization of Brazil’s Pater Surui tribe. Pope Francis: A Man of His Word (2018) – PG – English – Documentary filmmaker Wim Wenders travels the world with Pope Francis, recording the controversial pontiff’s humanist views in a sharply divided age.

4 New TV Series Added Today

Ada Twist, Scientist (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English – Pint-sized scientist Ada Twist and her two best friends are asking big questions — and working together to discover the truth about everything!

– TV-PG – English – Pint-sized scientist Ada Twist and her two best friends are asking big questions — and working together to discover the truth about everything! Resurrection: Ertugrul (Season 6) – TV-14 – Turkish – When a good deed unwittingly endangers his clan, a 13th-century Turkish warrior agrees to fight a sultan’s enemies in exchange for new tribal land.

– TV-14 – Turkish – When a good deed unwittingly endangers his clan, a 13th-century Turkish warrior agrees to fight a sultan’s enemies in exchange for new tribal land. Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning (Season 1) – TV-14 – English – As more women come forward with harrowing accusations against R. Kelly, his criminal case gains momentum in this follow-up to the powerful docuseries.

– TV-14 – English – As more women come forward with harrowing accusations against R. Kelly, his criminal case gains momentum in this follow-up to the powerful docuseries. The Comey Rule (Limited Series) – TV-MA – English – Adapted from the memoir “A Higher Loyalty,” this drama details the fraught relationship between Donald Trump and former FBI Director James Comey.

