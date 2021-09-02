What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: September 2nd, 2021

Welcome to a rundown of what’s new on Netflix for September 2nd, 2021. We’ve got a few movies to cover which were added to yesterday but we weren’t able to include plus the brand new Victoria Justice movie arriving exclusively on Netflix. Here’s what’s new and what’s trending on Netflix US for September 2nd, 2021.

Of course, the big new addition hitting Netflix tomorrow will be Money Heist. If you’re planning on staying up in the US, you’ll want to refer to our handy release time guide here.

Today is your last chance to watch the faith movie Freshman Year which was released in 2019. It’s about a devout preacher’s son leaving home to start college.

Best New Movies & TV Shows Added to Netflix for September 2nd

Afterlife of the Party (2021)

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Fantasy

Director: Stephen Herek

Cast: Victoria Justice, Adam Garcia, Midori Francis

Writer: Carrie Freedle

Runtime: 109 min

Our highlights today begin with Afterlife of the Party which stars Victoria Justice which has an air of Charles Dickens about it.

Victoria plays the role of Cassie who is a socialite who often disregards others in favor of herself. After a freak accident, she’s enabled to right her wrongs on earth.

Victoria Justice also has another project on the go at Netflix in the form of an untitled romantic comedy helmed by Stuart McDonald.

Hotel Del Luna (Season 1)

Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Horror

Cast: Ji-eun Lee, Yeo Jin-gu, Shin Jeong-geun

Netflix is the undisputed king (or queen) of K-dramas and that is bolstered today with perhaps one of the biggest K-dramas in recent years in the form of Hotel Del Luna.

Originally airing in 2019, it makes its Netflix debut today. Here’s what you can expect:

“When he’s invited to manage a hotel for dead souls, an elite hotelier gets to know the establishment’s ancient owner and her strange world.”

Bright Star (2009)

Genre: Biography, Drama, Romance

Director: Jane Campion

Cast: Abbie Cornish, Ben Whishaw, Paul Schneider

Writer: Jane Campion, Andrew Motion

Runtime: 119 min

Netflix has picked up a couple of Jane Campion films this week likely in honor of the upcoming release of The Power of the Dog later this year and Bright Star is by far one of the director’s most famous and accomplished movies.

Nominated for an Oscar, the movie is set across three years recounting a love between the famous poet John Keats and Fanny Brawne.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for September 2nd, 2021

