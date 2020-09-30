What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: September 30th, 2020

It’s been a busy end to September 2020 with a number of great new titles on Netflix so far this week and today is no different with another 11 new titles added. Here’s a breakdown of what’s new and what’s trending in the Netflix top 10 movie and TV series list.

Tomorrow we’ll see the big list of brand new October 1st additions but also today is your last chance to catch over 100 titles set to be removed tomorrow including Parks & Recreation and Charmed.

Now let’s see what’s new on Netflix for today!

Man with a Plan (Seasons 1-4)

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Matt LeBlanc, Liza Snyder, Matt Cook, Grace Kaufman

Writer: Jackie Filgo, Jeff Filgo

Announced exclusively by us yesterday, Netflix has picked up all four seasons of the now-canceled Man with a Plan series from CBS.

Featuring Matt LeBlanc, we follow a dad finding out exactly how hard parenting is when his wife returns to work. Sadly the series was canned earlier this year by CBS but this will likely renew hopes that it could come back.

American Murder: The Family Next Door (2020)

Genre: Documentary, Crime

Director: Jenny Popplewell

Runtime: 82 min

If you love your murder documentaries on Netflix, Netflix just released another one to add to your queue.

Here’s what you can expect from this new one:

“Using raw, firsthand footage, this documentary examines the disappearance of Shanann Watts and her children, and the terrible events that followed.”

Wentworth (Season 8)

Genre: Crime, Drama

Cast: Kate Atkinson, Katrina Milosevic, Robbie Magasiva, Jacqueline Brennan

We’ve already said it all when it comes to Wentworth. It’s a brilliant female-led prison drama that’s got a lot more bite than Orange is New Black and remains one of the best imports Netflix has made from Australia.

In season 8, the prison community is still reeling from the aftermath of the bloody siege with a new leader at the helm and four heritage characters from the original Prisoner series set to enter the compound.

Full List of What’s New on Netflix for September 30th

6 New Movies Added Today

28 Days (2000)

American Murder: The Family Next Door (2020) Netflix Original

Baxu and the Giants (2019)

Poacher (2018)

The Boys in the Band (2020) Netflix Original

The Boys in the Band: Something Personal (2020) Netflix Original

5 New TV Series Added Today

Black Butler (Kuroshitsuji) (Season 3)

Fireman Sam (2 Seasons)

Man with a Plan (Seasons 1-4)

Masameer Classics (Season 1)

Wentworth (Season 8)

Top 10 TV Series and Movies on Netflix for September 30th

Let’s quickly take a look at what’s trending on Netflix in the US for today and Enola Holmes for the first time has dropped from position to 1 to 2 with Bad Teacher taking the top spot.

Ratched is still at the number 1 spot on the TV list.