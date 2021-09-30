What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: September 30th, 2021

Every day this week has seen a big batch of new releases and today is no different. 12 new titles just touched down onto Netflix today including two seasons of a show we’ve been waiting for updates for ages and a brand new movie headlined by Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves. Here’s what’s new and what’s trending on Netflix for September 30th, 2021.

Baki Hanma (Season 1)

Genre: Animation, Action, Drama

Cast: Nobunaga Shimazaki, Akio Otsuka, Hochu Otsuka, Kenji Nojima, Mami Koyama, Takaya Hashi

Runtime: 25 mins

Anime fans have been well and truly fed over the past couple of years when it comes to new Baki content and that continues with a brand new spin-off called Baki Hanma launching today.

If you’re brand new to the franchise we’d suggest you start off with the main series but here’s what you can expect if you’re returning:

“Baki Hanma trains with an intense focus to become strong enough to surpass his father, Yujiro Hanma, the strongest fighter in the world!”

Destination Wedding (2018)

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Director: Victor Levin

Cast: Winona Ryder, Keanu Reeves, DJ Dallenbach

Writer: Victor Levin

Runtime: 87 min

The big headline movie addition today was a box office bomb that hopefully can resonate with more people now it’s on Netflix.

We’re referring to a rom-com headlined by America’s sweethearts Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder.

Here’s what you can expect:

“Insults and sparks fly when two misanthropic, motormouthed singles meet en route to a wedding in California wine country that neither wants to attend.”

Good Witch (Seasons 6-7)

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Fantasy

Cast: Catherine Bell, Catherine Disher, James Denton

Writer: Craig Pryce, Sue Tenney

Runtime: 48 min

Netflix US has been behind on Good Witch for quite some time so we’re happy to report that not only has season 6 just found its way onto Netflix, season 7 did too.

The show is about an enchanting widow who has magical powers raising her daughter in Middleton with dreams of becoming a doctor.

For any Virgin River fans that haven’t checked this one out, we’d implore you to given that the series comes from Sue Tenney.

5 New Movies Added Today

Destination Wedding (2018) – R – English

– R – English Edis Starlight (2021) – TV-G – Turkish – This documentary follows Turkish singer and songwriter Edis Görgülü as he reflects on the ups and downs of his journey to stardom.

– TV-G – Turkish – This documentary follows Turkish singer and songwriter Edis Görgülü as he reflects on the ups and downs of his journey to stardom. Frontliner (2021) – TV-14 – Malay – From healthcare workers to food delivery staff, people fighting against COVID-19 in Malaysia inspire a collection of stories based on real events.

– TV-14 – Malay – From healthcare workers to food delivery staff, people fighting against COVID-19 in Malaysia inspire a collection of stories based on real events. Smaller and Smaller Circles (2017) – TV-14 – Filipino – Two Jesuit priests must help solve a series of child murders in the slums of Manila — and find the serial killer who’s preying on vulnerable boys.

– TV-14 – Filipino – Two Jesuit priests must help solve a series of child murders in the slums of Manila — and find the serial killer who’s preying on vulnerable boys. The Phantom (2021) – TV-MA – English – Arrested in 1983 for murder and sentenced to death, Carlos DeLuna stood by his innocence. This documentary examines the unjust truth behind his case.

7 New TV Series Added Today

Baki Hanma (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Japanese – To gain the skills he needs to surpass his powerful father, Baki enters Arizona State Prison to take on the notorious inmate known as Mr. Unchained.

– TV-MA – Japanese – To gain the skills he needs to surpass his powerful father, Baki enters Arizona State Prison to take on the notorious inmate known as Mr. Unchained. El Cartel (Season 1) – TV-MA – Spanish – One man makes a fateful decision to get involved with a Colombian drug cartel in this series based on a novel by Andrés López López.

– TV-MA – Spanish – One man makes a fateful decision to get involved with a Colombian drug cartel in this series based on a novel by Andrés López López. El Cartel 2 (Season 1) – TV-MA – Spanish – Drug trafficker Pepe Cadena navigates the treacherous waters of warring cartels in Mexico and Colombia while avoiding capture by the DEA and police.

– TV-MA – Spanish – Drug trafficker Pepe Cadena navigates the treacherous waters of warring cartels in Mexico and Colombia while avoiding capture by the DEA and police. Good Witch (Seasons 6-7) – TV-PG – English

– TV-PG – English Love 101 (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Turkish – While trying to make their teacher fall for a basketball coach, four misfits and a model student find friendship, love and the courage to be themselves.

– TV-14 – Turkish – While trying to make their teacher fall for a basketball coach, four misfits and a model student find friendship, love and the courage to be themselves. Luna Park (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Italian – In 1960s Rome, a free-spirited young woman who’s grown up at her family’s circus unexpectedly discovers she belongs to two very different worlds.

– TV-MA – Italian – In 1960s Rome, a free-spirited young woman who’s grown up at her family’s circus unexpectedly discovers she belongs to two very different worlds. The Mafia Dolls (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – This dramatic telenovela follows the tumultuous lives of the women who fall in — and out of — love with Colombia’s biggest drug traffickers.

