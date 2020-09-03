What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: September 3rd, 2020

We’re just a day away from Away hitting Netflix but we’ve got 10 new movies and TV series to cover that have come to Netflix for September 2nd and 3rd plus we’ll take a look at what’s trending in the Netflix top 10s for September 3rd.

As we mentioned, there’s still lots to look forward to tomorrow and into the weekend. We’re also constantly updating our big September 2020 preview which now includes Call the Midwife season 9.

Let’s quickly take a look at a couple of highlights before diving into the full list of what’s new for September 3rd.

Love, Guaranteed (2020)

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Director: Mark Steven Johnson

Cast: Rachael Leigh Cook, Damon Wayans Jr., Heather Graham, Caitlin Howden, Brendan Taylor, Sebastian Billingsley-Rodriguez

We may be entering the Halloween season but this is a brand new rom-com that’d be far better suited for Valentine’s.

Here’s what you can expect from the flick:

“Sparks fly when a crusading but cash-strapped attorney takes on a charming client looking to sue a dating site that guarantees its users will find love.”

Early reviews suggest that this could be a Netflix flop with it only carrying a 5.6/10 on IMDb as of the time of writing.

Young Wallander (Season 1)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Cast: Adam Pålsson, Leanne Best, Richard Dillane, Ellise Chappell

Wallander has been a popular crime staple with both a Swedish and British series released over the years and now it’s Netflix’s chance to take a stab at the character.

Here’s what you can expect from Netflix’s prequel series:

“An incendiary hate crime stirs civil unrest, fast-tracking rookie cop Kurt Wallander to detective in this origin story for the popular character.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix US for September 3rd, 2020

6 New Movies Added Today

Afonso Padilha: Classless (2020) Netflix Original

Ave Maryam (2018)

Freaks – You’re One of Us (2020)

Hotel for Dogs (2009)

Love, Guaranteed (2020) Netflix Original

Sky Tour: The Movie (2020)

4 New TV Series Added Today

Chef’s Table: BBQ (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Platform (Season 1)

The Witcher: A Look Inside the Episodes (Season 1) Netflix Original

Young Wallander (Season 1) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for September 3rd, 2020

The Smurfs keeps its top spot from Tuesday with Cobra Kai still reigning at top spot on the top 10 TV list.