What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: September 5th, 2020

Netflix have 7 brand new movies for your Saturday night viewing plus we'll recap the 6 new titles that we didn't cover yesterday too. Plus we'll dive into the top 10 TV series and movies that are trending in the US right now. Here's what's new on Netflix for September 5th, 2020.

A few of these new movies (or returns in the majority of cases) seem to be strategic pickups. In the case of the Charlie’s Angels movies, they could well be added in anticipation of the upcoming McG sequel Baby Sitter. In the other, and rather more hopeful case, The Dark Crystal could come just before a season 2 renewal of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (fingers crossed).

Without further ado, here’s a look at the highlights of what’s new on Netflix plus your full list beneath that!

Charlie’s Angels (2000) & Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle (2003)

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy, Crime

Director: McG

Cast: Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, Lucy Liu, Bernie Mac

Runtimes: 98 mins and 106 mins

For those of you that love when Netlfix picks up every movie in a franchise, both the first and second Charlie’s Angels movies are back on Netflix streaming together.

It features the incredible talents of Diaz, Barrymore and Liu who appeared in this reboot of the classic TV series in the early 2000s and when compared to the newer reboot, did a far better job at coming close the magic of the TV series.

The Dark Crystal (1982)

Genre: Adventure, Family, Fantasy

Director: Jim Henson, Frank Oz

Cast: Jim Henson, Kathryn Mullen, Frank Oz, Dave Goelz

Writer: David Odell (screenplay by), Jim Henson (story by)

Runtime: 93 min

Our second highlight of the day is one that we will give a highlight to every single time it rejoins Netflix. The classic fantasy series that premiered just shy of four decades ago is a classic that can still be enjoyed and appreciated by everyone.

It tells the story of how the Gelflings finally enact justice and heals the Crystal of Truth.

As you may know, Netflix produced the TV series which released last year and still has yet to get renewed.

I’m Thinking of Ending Things (2020)

Genre: Drama, Horror, Thriller

Director: Charlie Kaufman

Cast: Jessie Buckley, Toni Collette, Jesse Plemons, David Thewlis

Writer: Charlie Kaufman, Iain Reid (book)

Runtime: 134 min

Yesterday was relatively underwhelming with most of the releases on Netflix last week frontloaded to Monday and Tuesday (and likely steering clear of Mulan and HBO Max’s new sci-fi series).

It did, however, kick off Netflix’s Oscar-worthy season of movies kickstarted by Charlie Kaufman’s tense mystery thriller where a girlfriend travels to meet her boyfriends parents and things become weird and fast.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for September 4th/5th

11 New Movies Added Today

Angel Eyes (2001)

Charlie’s Angels (2000)

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle (2003)

I’m Thinking of Ending Things (2020) Netflix Original

Kandasamys: The Wedding (2019)

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

The Dark Crystal (1982)

The Lost Okoroshi (2019)

The Wedding Planner (2001)

Villain (2020)

You’re My Boss (2015)

2 New TV Series Added Today

Away (Season 1) Netflix Original

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy (Part 2) Netflix Original

Top 10 TV Series and Movies for September 5th on Netflix US

Cobra Kai remains at the top of its game one week after release on Netflix with The Smurfs retaining its top position on Netflix US since its release on September 1st.

# Movies TV Series 1 The Smurfs Cobra Kai 2 Love, Guaranteed Sister, Sister 3 Due Date Chef’s Table: BBQ 4 The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! Lucifer 5 The Frozen Ground Cocomelon 6 Puss in Boots The Umbrella Academy 7 Barbie Princess Adventure BUNK’D 8 Quantum of Solace The Office 9 Freaks – You’re One of Us Her Mother’s Killer 10 True: Friendship Day The Legend of Korra

