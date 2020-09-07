What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: September 7th, 2020

It’s a brand new week and Netflix has kickstarted the week with five brand new titles including a big Hollywood blockbuster and a few smaller gems that shouldn’t be missed. Here’s what’s new on Netflix for September 7th and what’s trending in the Netflix top 10s.

If you missed our weekly preview of what’s coming up on Netflix this week it’s headlined by Greenleaf, The Babysitter: Killer Queen, How to Train Your Dragon 2, and The Duchess.

We also saw a number of high profile titles leave today including:

Let’s now take a look at a couple of the highlights of what’s new for today:

Midnight Special (2016)

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi, Thriller

Director: Jeff Nichols

Cast: Michael Shannon, Joel Edgerton, Kirsten Dunst, Adam Driver

Writer: Jeff Nichols

Runtime: 112 min

Awards: 3 wins & 14 nominations.

One of Adam Driver’s breakout performances came from this Warner Brothers picture release four years ago. It’s a sci-fi movie that sees a father and a son on the run from two separate organizations, the US government, and a cult. The son it turns out exhibits superpowers which makes him a threat.

Critic reviews were extremely positive for the movie with it having a 76 Metacritic score as of the time of publishing. The Verge’s review was perhaps one of the most flattering describing it as a “film moves effortlessly, with plenty of tense thrills and surprise reveals.”

Waiting for Superman (2010)

Genre: Documentary

Director: Davis Guggenheim

Cast: Charles Adams, Jonathan Alter, Robert Balfanz, Harriet Ball

Writer: Davis Guggenheim, Billy Kimball

Runtime: 111 min

Awards: 16 wins & 28 nominations.

This documentary is perhaps one of the highest-rated licensed documentaries currently on Netflix with Davis Guggenheim who worked on An Inconvenient Truth and He Named Me Malala writing and directing.

Waiting for Superman is a deep-dive look at the state of the education system in the United States of America.

Full List of What’s New on Netflix for September 7th, 2020

4 New Movies Added Today

Midnight Special (2016)

My Octopus Teacher (2020) Netflix Original

Toll Booth (2010)

Waiting for Superman (2010)

1 New TV Series Added Today

Transformers: Cyberverse (Season 2)

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for September 7th, 2020

For the first time since its release, Cobra Kai has been knocked off the US top spot with Hilary Swank’s new space-themed series Away taking the top spot. Love, Guaranteed remains at the top of the movie chart.

# Movies TV Series 1 Love, Guaranteed Away 2 Due Date Cobra Kai 3 The Smurfs Chef’s Table: BBQ 4 Anaconda Sister, Sister 5 Puss in Boots Lucifer 6 Freaks – You’re One of Us Cocomelon 7 I’m Thinking of Ending Things The Umbrella Academy 8 Adrift Young Wallander 9 The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! The Office 10 Red Dragon Her Mother’s Killer

What are you watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.