What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: September 7th, 2021

Welcome to your first daily recap of the week where we’ve got 9 brand new movies and TV series to cover, the majority of which are aimed at kids who are no doubt either back at school or getting prepped.

There’s still a lot to look forward to later in the week. Lucifer season 6 is the big highlight release of the week alongside the movie Kate.

Today is your last chance to watch Ripper Street on Netflix. All 5 seasons depart the service tomorrow. You’ll also want to watch the documentary Capital in the Twenty-First Century (2019) which also departs Netflix tomorrow.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for September 7th, 2021

3 New Movies Added Today

If I Leave Here Tomorrow: A Film About Lynyrd Skynyrd (2018) – TV-MA – English – Using interviews and archival footage, this documentary charts the story of the legendary Southern rockers with a focus on front man Ronnie Van Zant.

Shadow Parties (2020) – TV-MA – English – A family faces destruction in a long-running conflict between communities that pits relatives against each other amid attacks and reprisals.

6 New TV Series Added Today

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space (Limited Series – Episodes 1-2) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – From training to launch to landing, this all-access docuseries rides along with the Inspiration4 crew on the first all-civilian orbital space mission.

Octonauts: Above & Beyond (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English – The Octonauts expand their exploration beyond the sea — and onto land! With new rides and new friends, they’ll protect any habitats and animals at risk.

Tayo The Little Bus (Season 2) – TV-Y – Korean – As they learn their routes around the busy city, Tayo and his little bus friends discover new sights and go on exciting adventures every day.

