What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: September 7th, 2021

by @kasey__moore on September 7, 2021, 12:55 pm EST
kid cosmic season 2 new on netflix september 7th

Kid Cosmic Season 2 now on Netflix – Picture: Netflix

Welcome to your first daily recap of the week where we’ve got 9 brand new movies and TV series to cover, the majority of which are aimed at kids who are no doubt either back at school or getting prepped. 

There’s still a lot to look forward to later in the week. Lucifer season 6 is the big highlight release of the week alongside the movie Kate.

Today is your last chance to watch Ripper Street on Netflix. All 5 seasons depart the service tomorrow. You’ll also want to watch the documentary Capital in the Twenty-First Century (2019) which also departs Netflix tomorrow.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for September 7th, 2021

3 New Movies Added Today

  • If I Leave Here Tomorrow: A Film About Lynyrd Skynyrd (2018) – TV-MA – English – Using interviews and archival footage, this documentary charts the story of the legendary Southern rockers with a focus on front man Ronnie Van Zant.
  • Shadow Parties (2020) – TV-MA – English – A family faces destruction in a long-running conflict between communities that pits relatives against each other amid attacks and reprisals.
  • Untold: Breaking Point (2021) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Under pressure to continue a winning tradition in American tennis, Mardy Fish faced mental health challenges that changed his life on and off the court.

6 New TV Series Added Today

  • Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space (Limited Series – Episodes 1-2) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – From training to launch to landing, this all-access docuseries rides along with the Inspiration4 crew on the first all-civilian orbital space mission.
  • Kid Cosmic (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-Y7 – English – A boy’s superhero dreams come true when he finds five powerful cosmic stones. But saving the day is harder than he imagined — and he can’t do it alone.
  • Octonauts: Above & Beyond (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English – The Octonauts expand their exploration beyond the sea — and onto land! With new rides and new friends, they’ll protect any habitats and animals at risk.
  • On The Verge (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – Four women — a chef, a single mom, an heiress and a job seeker — dig into love and work, with a generous side of midlife crises, in pre-pandemic LA.
  • Tayo The Little Bus (Season 2) – TV-Y – Korean – As they learn their routes around the busy city, Tayo and his little bus friends discover new sights and go on exciting adventures every day.
  • Tobot Galaxy Detectives (Seasons 1-2) – TV-Y7 – English – An intergalactic device transforms toy cars into robots: the Tobots! Working with friends to solve mysteries, they protect the world from evil.

Top 10 Movies & TV Shows on Netflix

# TV Shows Movies
1 Clickbait Afterlife of the Party
2 Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror Worth
3 Money Heist Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
4 Manifest Green Lantern
5 Sharkdog Wind River
6 CoComelon He’s All That
7 BUNK’D School of Rock
8 All American Vivo
9 Outer Banks Tears of the Sun
10 Dive Club A Cinderella Story
