What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: September 8th, 2020

September 8th, 2020.





From Paris with Love but that was only removed from Netflix last week so is a welcome re-addition

Capital in the Twenty-First Century (2019)

Genre: Documentary

Director: Justin Pemberton

Cast: Gillian Tett, Kate Williams, Ian Bremmer, Faiza Shaheen

Writer: Thomas Piketty (based on the book by), Matthew Metcalfe (adapted by), Justin Pemberton (adapted by), Thomas Piketty (adapted by)

Runtime: 103 min

Netflix has had many great documentaries on corrupt businesses and capitalism with Dirty Money being my particular favorite.

This documentary which aired last year and directed by one of the producers of An Inconvenient Truth takes capital to task. It’s based on the best-selling book and trys to take a look into the future.

Reviews are extremely strong for the doc clocking in with a 7.8 on IMDb and 73 on Metacritic.

#Alive (2020)

Genre: Horror, Zombie, Korean

Director: Cho Il

Cast: Yoo Ah-in, Park Shin-hye

Runtime: 98 mins

With Train to Busan leaving later in the month on Netflix you may be wondering what’s set to replace it, that’s where #Alive comes in.

As we covered in our preview, the movie has already received rave reviews and now is on Netflix exclusively. Here’s what you can expect:

“As a grisly virus rampages a city, a lone man stays locked inside his apartment, digitally cut off from seeking help and desperate to find a way out.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for September 8th, 2020

4 New Movies Added Today

#Alive (2020) Netflix Original

Capital in the Twenty-First Century (2019)

Cargo (2019)

From Paris with Love (2010)

2 New TV Series Added Today

Record of Youth (Chungchungirok) (Season 1) Netflix Original

StarBeam (Season 2) Netflix Original

Top 10 TV Series & Movies on Netflix for September 8th, 2020

Today’s top 10 list stays much the same with yesterday particularly at the top with Love, Guaranteed, and Away taking their respective top spots.