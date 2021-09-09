What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: September 9th, 2021

Happy Thursday and welcome to your recap of what’s new on Netflix in the United States. We’ve got two days’ worth of releases to cover with some top new titles added. Here’s what’s new and what’s trending currently in the Netflix top 10s for September 9th, 2021.

Today is your last day to watch The Jungle Book on Netflix. We’re not referring to the Disney entries but the 2010 entry from DQ Entertainment.

Now let’s dig into what’s new on Netflix. As always, an expanded list of what’s new and more roundups can be found via our what’s new on Netflix hub.

Best New Movies & TV Shows on Netflix

Paradise Hills (2019)

Genre: Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Thriller

Director: Alice Waddington

Cast: Emma Roberts, Danielle Macdonald, Awkwafina

Writer: Sofía Cuenca, Brian DeLeeuw, Nacho Vigalondo

Runtime: 95 min

With an all-star cast of movie stars that have really hit their stride in recent years, this sci-fi thriller is about a young woman who wakes up in a heaven-like school built for young ladies.

Given its more artistic nature, this will almost certainly not be for everyone, and review scores certainly backs this up. As of the time of publishing, the movie carries a 5.4 on IMDb and a 49 on Metacritic.

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali (2021)

Genre: Documentary, Sports

Director: Marcus Clarke

Cast: Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali

Runtime: 96 mins

This well put together documentary recounts how Malcolm X and Muhammed Ali crossed paths and changed history. It also documents how their relationship began to break apart.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for September 9th, 2021

5 New Movies Added Today

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali (2021) Netflix Original – PG-13 – English – From a chance meeting to a tragic fallout, Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali’s extraordinary bond cracks under the weight of distrust and shifting ideals.

– PG-13 – English – From a chance meeting to a tragic fallout, Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali’s extraordinary bond cracks under the weight of distrust and shifting ideals. JJ+E (2021) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Swedish – Elisabeth and John-John live in the same city, but they inhabit different worlds. Can a passionate first love break through class and cultural barriers?

– TV-14 – Swedish – Elisabeth and John-John live in the same city, but they inhabit different worlds. Can a passionate first love break through class and cultural barriers? Paradise Hills (2019) – TV-MA – English – Uma wakes up in a lush tropical facility designed to turn willful girls into perfect ladies. That’s bad enough, but its real purpose is even worse.

– TV-MA – English – Uma wakes up in a lush tropical facility designed to turn willful girls into perfect ladies. That’s bad enough, but its real purpose is even worse. Show Dogs (2018) – PG – English – A rough and tough police dog must go undercover with an FBI agent as a prim and proper pet at a dog show to save a baby panda from an illegal sale.

– PG – English – A rough and tough police dog must go undercover with an FBI agent as a prim and proper pet at a dog show to save a baby panda from an illegal sale. The Women and the Murderer (2021) Netflix Original – TV-14 – French – This documentary traces the capture of serial killer Guy Georges through the tireless work of two women: a police chief and a victim’s mother.

4 New TV Series Added Today

Chhota Bheem (Season 2) – TV-Y7 – Hindi – A brave, energetic little boy with superhuman powers leads his friends on exciting adventures to guard their fellow Dholakpur villagers from evil.

– TV-Y7 – Hindi – A brave, energetic little boy with superhuman powers leads his friends on exciting adventures to guard their fellow Dholakpur villagers from evil. Into the Night (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – French – Passengers and crew aboard a hijacked overnight flight scramble to outrace the sun as a mysterious cosmic event wreaks havoc on the world below.

– TV-MA – French – Passengers and crew aboard a hijacked overnight flight scramble to outrace the sun as a mysterious cosmic event wreaks havoc on the world below. Mighty Raju (Season 4) – TV-Y7 – Hindi – Born with superhuman abilities, young Raju wants to use his powers to make the world a better place — but that will mean facing plenty of challenges!

– TV-Y7 – Hindi – Born with superhuman abilities, young Raju wants to use his powers to make the world a better place — but that will mean facing plenty of challenges! The Circle (Season 3 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Status and strategy collide in this social experiment and competition show where online players flirt, befriend and catfish their way toward $100,000.

Top 10 Movies & TV Shows on Netflix for September 9th, 2021

Despite being the biggest show in the world on Netflix right now, Money Heist still resides in position number 3 on Netflix’s US list. For a full list of what’s trending on Netflix, head over to our top 10s page.

# TV Shows Movies 1 Clickbait Afterlife of the Party 2 Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror Worth 3 Money Heist Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins 4 Manifest Green Lantern 5 The Circle Wind River 6 CoComelon School of Rock 7 Sharkdog Vivo 8 On the Verge A Cinderella Story 9 Octonauts: Above & Beyond He’s All That 10 All American An Unfinished Life

What are you watching on Netflix today? Let us know in the comments down below.