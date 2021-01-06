What’s New on Netflix & Tops 10s: January 6th, 2021

We’re midweek and Netflix has three new titles added today with all three being Netflix Originals. Here’s a rundown of what’s new on Netflix and what’s been trending over the past 24 hours in the top 10s.

If nothing takes your fancy today, check to see if there were any new additions for January 5th that take your fancy. We already know a number of big Netflix Originals in February 2021 too so check those out.

Now, let’s move onto what’s new for January 6th:

Tony Parker: The Final Shot (2021)

Genre: Documentary, Biography, Sport

Director: Florent Bodin

Cast: Tony Parker

Runtime: 98 min

All three new titles added today are documentaries and will begin with the one getting the most buzz, the documentary on French NBA star, Tony Parker.

Although the documentary is in French, an English dub is also provided which unlike most cases, is the preferable option here.

Surviving Death (Season 1)

Genre: Documentary

Cast: Jeff Jack, Paul Matusheski, Sam Parnia

The second documentary added is, in fact, a docu-miniseries that explores the answers to the question surrounding what happens to you after you die.

Here’s what you can expect:

“This docuseries explores personal stories and research on near-death experiences, reincarnation and paranormal phenomena.”

Early reviews coming in for Surviving Death are very strong so check it out.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for January 6th, 2021

2 New Movies Added Today

Ratones Paranoicos: The Band that Rocked Argentina (2020) Netflix Original

Tony Parker: The Final Shot (2021) Netflix Original

1 New TV Series Added Today

Surviving Death (Season 1) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for January 6th, 2021

# Movies TV Series 1 Unknown Cobra Kai 2 We Can Be Heroes Bridgerton 3 17 Again History of Swear Words 4 30 Minutes or Less Chilling Adventures of Sabrina 5 S.W.A.T. Cocomelon 6 Rango The Queen’s Gambit 7 Death to 2020 Dare Me 8 Four Christmases Gabby’s Dollhouse 9 Hummingbird Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio 10 Blue Streak Virgin River

