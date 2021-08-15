What’s New & Popular on Netflix This Week: August 15th, 2021

Welcome to your end-of-the-week recap of what’s new on Netflix in the United States. Below we’ll take you through the 29 new releases on Netflix in the US and what’s been trending in the top 10s.
What’s New on Netflix This Weekend
The Piano (1993)
Genre: Drama, Music, Romance
Director: Jane Campion
Cast: Holly Hunter, Harvey Keitel, Sam Neill
Writer: Jane Campion
Runtime: 121 min
Awards: Won 3 Oscars. 64 wins & 56 nominations total
One movie that would’ve absolutely been top of our movie recommendations for the week is The Piano 1993 which arrives on Netflix US today.
Here’s what you can expect from the New Zealand produced movie that scored 3 Oscars:
“With her daughter and her beloved piano in tow, a mute Scottish woman arrives in New Zealand, where a gruff loner sets out to seduce her.”
Pre-warning if you base your opinion on the movie from the trailer we’ve embedded below then you’ll not be giving the movie a fair shake.
Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai (Season 1)
Genre: Animation, Drama, Fantasy
Cast: Kaito Ishikawa, Asami Seto, Yurika Kubo
Runtime: 24 min
On face value, this is everything your parents think anime is about and to be fair, they’re probably bang on the money for this one.
Here’s what you can expect from the rather strange anime series:
“After experiencing “puberty syndrome” himself, high school pariah Sakuta keeps meeting girls suffering from it, including his sister and actor Mai.”
Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week
Everything added to Netflix in the United States added between August 8th and August 15th:
16 New Movies Added This Week
- Asphalt Goddess (2020)
- Beckett (2021) Netflix Original
- Brother Jekwu (2016)
- Lokillo: Nothing’s the Same (2021) Netflix Original
- Misha and the Wolves (2021) Netflix Original
- Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild (2021) Netflix Original
- Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang (2021) Netflix Original
- Quartet (2012)
- Slay (2021)
- Takizawa Kabuki ZERO 2020 The Movie (2020)
- The Kissing Booth 3 (2021) Netflix Original
- The Paper Tigers (2020)
- The Piano (1993)
- The Railway Man (2013)
- Unroyal (2020)
- Untold: Malice at the Palace (2021) Netflix Original
13 New TV Series Added This Week
- AlRawabi School for Girls (Limited Series) Netflix Original
- Bake Squad (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Brand New Cherry Flavor (Limited Series) Netflix Original
- Fast & Furious Spy Racers (Season 5) Netflix Original
- Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 2) Netflix Original
- Gone for Good (Limited Series) Netflix Original
- Grace and Frankie (Season 7 – First 4 Episodes) Netflix Original
- I Need Romance (Season 1)
- Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai (Season 1)
- SHAMAN KING (Season 1) Netflix Original
- The Crowned Clown (Season 1)
- The Kingdom (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Valeria (Season 2) Netflix Original
Most Popular Titles on Netflix This Week
Using the Netflix top 10s, we can calculate which movies and TV shows performed the best this week. Bear in mind that titles added later in the week can be disadvantaged given they have fewer days to feature.
Top 10 Movies on Netflix US This Week
- Vivo (77 points)
- Aftermath (61 points)
- The Vault (59 points)
- Major Payne (57 points)
- The Losers (45 points)
- The Kissing Booth 3 (30 points)
- Resort to Love (27 points)
- The Paper Tigers (20 points)
- The Swarm (20 points)
- The Net (12 points)
Top 10 TV Shows on Netflix US This Week
- Outer Banks (80 points)
- All American (72 points)
- Hit & Run (61 points)
- Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami (53 points)
- CoComelon (46 points)
- Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified (38 points)
- Virgin River (23 points)
- Manifest (12 points)
- Car Masters: Rust to Riches (11 points)
- Gabby’s Dollhouse (10 points)
