What’s New & Popular on Netflix This Week: August 15th, 2021

Welcome to your end-of-the-week recap of what’s new on Netflix in the United States. Below we’ll take you through the 29 new releases on Netflix in the US and what’s been trending in the top 10s.

Looking for some of our top picks? We’ve sifted out our favorite movies and TV series for the week.

Those outside the US will find our Friday roundups available including for Netflix Australia, Netflix UK and Netflix Canada.

What’s New on Netflix This Weekend

The Piano (1993)

Genre: Drama, Music, Romance

Director: Jane Campion

Cast: Holly Hunter, Harvey Keitel, Sam Neill

Writer: Jane Campion

Runtime: 121 min

Awards: Won 3 Oscars. 64 wins & 56 nominations total

One movie that would’ve absolutely been top of our movie recommendations for the week is The Piano 1993 which arrives on Netflix US today.

Here’s what you can expect from the New Zealand produced movie that scored 3 Oscars:

“With her daughter and her beloved piano in tow, a mute Scottish woman arrives in New Zealand, where a gruff loner sets out to seduce her.”

Pre-warning if you base your opinion on the movie from the trailer we’ve embedded below then you’ll not be giving the movie a fair shake.

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai (Season 1)

Genre: Animation, Drama, Fantasy

Cast: Kaito Ishikawa, Asami Seto, Yurika Kubo

Runtime: 24 min

On face value, this is everything your parents think anime is about and to be fair, they’re probably bang on the money for this one.

Here’s what you can expect from the rather strange anime series:

“After experiencing “puberty syndrome” himself, high school pariah Sakuta keeps meeting girls suffering from it, including his sister and actor Mai.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week

For an expanded list with trailers, photos, title details and more head on over to our what’s new on Netflix hub.

Everything added to Netflix in the United States added between August 8th and August 15th:

16 New Movies Added This Week

Asphalt Goddess (2020)

Beckett (2021) Netflix Original

Brother Jekwu (2016)

Lokillo: Nothing’s the Same (2021) Netflix Original

Misha and the Wolves (2021) Netflix Original

Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild (2021) Netflix Original

Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang (2021) Netflix Original

Quartet (2012)

Slay (2021)

Takizawa Kabuki ZERO 2020 The Movie (2020)

The Kissing Booth 3 (2021) Netflix Original

The Paper Tigers (2020)

The Piano (1993)

The Railway Man (2013)

Unroyal (2020)

Untold: Malice at the Palace (2021) Netflix Original

13 New TV Series Added This Week

AlRawabi School for Girls (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Bake Squad (Season 1) Netflix Original

Brand New Cherry Flavor (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Fast & Furious Spy Racers (Season 5) Netflix Original

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 2) Netflix Original

Gone for Good (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Grace and Frankie (Season 7 – First 4 Episodes) Netflix Original

I Need Romance (Season 1)

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai (Season 1)

SHAMAN KING (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Crowned Clown (Season 1)

The Kingdom (Season 1) Netflix Original

Valeria (Season 2) Netflix Original

Most Popular Titles on Netflix This Week

Using the Netflix top 10s, we can calculate which movies and TV shows performed the best this week. Bear in mind that titles added later in the week can be disadvantaged given they have fewer days to feature.

Top 10 Movies on Netflix US This Week

Vivo (77 points) Aftermath (61 points) The Vault (59 points) Major Payne (57 points) The Losers (45 points) The Kissing Booth 3 (30 points) Resort to Love (27 points) The Paper Tigers (20 points) The Swarm (20 points) The Net (12 points)

Top 10 TV Shows on Netflix US This Week

Outer Banks (80 points) All American (72 points) Hit & Run (61 points) Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami (53 points) CoComelon (46 points) Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified (38 points) Virgin River (23 points) Manifest (12 points) Car Masters: Rust to Riches (11 points) Gabby’s Dollhouse (10 points)

What have you been watching on Netflix this week? Let us know down in the comments.