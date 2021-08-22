What’s New & What’s Popular on Netflix This Week: August 22nd, 2021

Welcome to your end-of-week recap of what’s new on Netflix in the United States. We’ll recap this weekend’s new additions in-depth, give you a complete look at the last 7 days on Netflix and run you through what’s been trending in the top 10s for the week ending August 22nd, 2021.

Rather look ahead rather than behind? Check out our preview of the next 7 days on Netflix.

New Movies & TV Shows on Netflix This Weekend

Manifest (Season 3)

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi

Cast: Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis

Writer: Jeff Rake

Runtime: 43 min

If you’re not following the drama behind the scenes on this show then you’re missing out. First added to Netflix on June 10th, 2021 with two seasons, the show has amassed a huge following and campaign surrounding its renewal for season 4 with some developments in that arena last week (despite the fact we originally predicted it wouldn’t happen!).

With the first two seasons added, the third season wasn’t expected until it departed Hulu and Peacock however the third and for now, the final season, is now on Netflix.

Missed out on the hysteria so far? Here’s what you can expect if you take the plunge on Manifest:

“When a plane mysteriously lands years after takeoff, the people onboard return to a world that has moved on without them and face strange, new realities.”

Boomika (Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Telegu versions)

Genre: Horror

Director: R. Rathindran Prasad

Cast: Aishwarya Rajesh, Avantika

Writer: R. Rathindran Prasad

Runtime: 123 min

Boomika is yet another Netflix Original from India which doesn’t get labeled as such in the United States.

Here’s what you can expect from the Bollywood movie:

“Paranormal activity at a lush, abandoned property alarms a group eager to redevelop the site, but the eerie events may not be as unearthly as they think.”

This movie is noteable too in the fact that four versions of the movie were added today in the four main languages spoken in India. Netflix often gets criticized for focusing far too much on the Hindi language so catering to all four is noteworthy.

Full List of What’s New on Netflix This Week

For those outside the United States, you can find regional roundups on what’s new in the UK, Canada and Australia on our site.

19 New Movies Added This Week

A Faraway Land (2020)

Black Island (2021) Netflix Original

Bombay (1995)

Boomika (2021)

Gunshot (2018)

Like Crazy (2011)

Man in Love (2021) Netflix Original

Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes (2021) Netflix Original

Nneka The Pretty Serpent (2020)

O Kadhal Kanmani (2015)

Out of my league (2020) Netflix Original

Pahuna (2018)

Sweet Girl (2021) Netflix Original

The Loud House Movie (2021) Netflix Original

The Piano (1993)

The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student (2021) Netflix Original

Unroyal (2020)

Untold: Deal With the Devil (2021) Netflix Original

Walk of Shame (2014)

11 New TV Series Added This Week

Comedy Premium League (Season 1) Netflix Original

Everything Will Be Fine (Season 1) Netflix Original

Korean Cold Noodle Rhapsody (Season 1)

Manifest (Season 3)

Mighty Raju (Season 4)

Mother Goose Club (Seasons 3-4)

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai (Season 1)

The Chair (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Defeated (Season 1) Netflix Original

Toot-Toot Cory Carson (Season 5) Netflix Original

Winx Club (Season 7)

Top 10 Movies on Netflix US This Week

The all-singing and dancing Lin-Manuel Miranda Sony movie Vivo continues to do well on Netflix in the US and indeed around the world. Beckett which debuted last Friday spent much of this week in the top 10s too.

Vivo (70 points) Beckett (69 points) The Kissing Booth 3 (65 points) Major Payne (46 points) The Vault (30 points) Black Island (24 points) Sweet Girl (20 points) The Loud House Movie (18 points) Aftermath (15 points) Home (15 points)

Top 10 TV Shows on Netflix US This Week

Outer Banks and All American continue to crush it on the TV standings. Grace & Frankie spent the week in the top 10s which is remarkable given that only four new episodes dropped implying this made some people either start the series for the first time or restart a binge.

Outer Banks (80 points) All American (70 points) Grace and Frankie (55 points) CoComelon (54 points) Hit & Run (43 points) Bake Squad (40 points) Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami (21 points) Gabby’s Dollhouse (20 points) Manifest (15 points) The Defeated (8 points)

What have you been watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.