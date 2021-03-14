What’s New & What’s Popular on Netflix This Week: March 14th, 2021

Welcome to your end of the week look at what’s new on Netflix in the United States for the past 7 days and we’ll also be diving into what’s been dominating the Netflix US top 10s too.
Before we dig into the full list of the 24 new releases this week, let’s quickly take a look at the new documentary now streaming on Netflix as of today.
Audrey (2020)
Genre: Documentary
Director: Helena Coan
Cast: Audrey Hepburn, Robin Ager, Michael Avedon, Emma Hepburn Ferrer
Runtime: 100 min
Take a look back at the life of the international superstar, Audrey Hepburn.
Through archive footage and interviews, in this documentary, you’ll follow her efforts in her various ventures including on film, as a fashion icon, and perhaps most importantly, as a humanitarian.
Audrey makes its SVOD debut on Netflix US today.
Want to look forward rather than backward? Here’s what set to hit Netflix US between March 15th and March 21st.
Full List of What’s New on Netflix This Week
14 New Movies Added This Week
- Audrey (2020)
- Bombay Rose (2019) Netflix Original
- Çarsi Pazar (2015)
- Coven of Sisters (2020) Netflix Original
- Generasi 90an: Melankolia (2020)
- Just In Time (2020)
- Mucize (2019)
- Paper Lives (2021) Netflix Original
- Piola (2020)
- Romantik Komedi (2010)
- Romantik Komedi 2: Bekarl??a Veda (2013)
- Sen Benim HerSeyimsin (2016)
- The Block Island Sound (2020)
- YES DAY (2021) Netflix Original
10 New TV Series Added This Week
- Bombay Begums (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Dealer (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Last Chance U: Basketball (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Love Alarm (Season 2) Netflix Original
- Marriage or Mortgage (Season 1) Netflix Original
- My Way (Season 1)
- Paradise PD (Season 3) Netflix Original
- StarBeam (Season 3)
- The Houseboat (Limited Series) Netflix Original
- The One (Season 1) Netflix Original
Top 10 Movies & TV Series for March 14th, 2021
|#
|Movies
|TV Series
|1
|Yes Day
|Ginny & Georgia
|2
|Parker
|The One
|3
|Bigfoot Family
|Last Chance U: Basketball
|4
|I Care a Lot
|Marriage or Mortgage
|5
|The Dark Knight
|Cocomelon
|6
|The Block Island Sound
|iCarly
|7
|Safe Haven
|Paradise PD
|8
|Training Day
|Behind Her Eyes
|9
|Moxie
|Good Girls
|10
|I Am Legend
|Murder Among the Mormons
