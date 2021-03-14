What’s New & What’s Popular on Netflix This Week: March 14th, 2021

Welcome to your end of the week look at what’s new on Netflix in the United States for the past 7 days and we’ll also be diving into what’s been dominating the Netflix US top 10s too.

Before we dig into the full list of the 24 new releases this week, let’s quickly take a look at the new documentary now streaming on Netflix as of today.

Audrey (2020)

Genre: Documentary

Director: Helena Coan

Cast: Audrey Hepburn, Robin Ager, Michael Avedon, Emma Hepburn Ferrer

Runtime: 100 min

Take a look back at the life of the international superstar, Audrey Hepburn.

Through archive footage and interviews, in this documentary, you’ll follow her efforts in her various ventures including on film, as a fashion icon, and perhaps most importantly, as a humanitarian.

Audrey makes its SVOD debut on Netflix US today.

Want to look forward rather than backward? Here’s what set to hit Netflix US between March 15th and March 21st.

Full List of What’s New on Netflix This Week

14 New Movies Added This Week

Audrey (2020)

Bombay Rose (2019) Netflix Original

Çarsi Pazar (2015)

Coven of Sisters (2020) Netflix Original

Generasi 90an: Melankolia (2020)

Just In Time (2020)

Mucize (2019)

Paper Lives (2021) Netflix Original

Piola (2020)

Romantik Komedi (2010)

Romantik Komedi 2: Bekarl??a Veda (2013)

Sen Benim HerSeyimsin (2016)

The Block Island Sound (2020)

YES DAY (2021) Netflix Original

10 New TV Series Added This Week

Bombay Begums (Season 1) Netflix Original

Dealer (Season 1) Netflix Original

Last Chance U: Basketball (Season 1) Netflix Original

Love Alarm (Season 2) Netflix Original

Marriage or Mortgage (Season 1) Netflix Original

My Way (Season 1)

Paradise PD (Season 3) Netflix Original

StarBeam (Season 3)

The Houseboat (Limited Series) Netflix Original

The One (Season 1) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies & TV Series for March 14th, 2021

# Movies TV Series 1 Yes Day Ginny & Georgia 2 Parker The One 3 Bigfoot Family Last Chance U: Basketball 4 I Care a Lot Marriage or Mortgage 5 The Dark Knight Cocomelon 6 The Block Island Sound iCarly 7 Safe Haven Paradise PD 8 Training Day Behind Her Eyes 9 Moxie Good Girls 10 I Am Legend Murder Among the Mormons

Top 10 Movies on Netflix US This Week

The Dark Knight Training Day Parker Bigfoot Family Moxie Sentinelle I Care a Lot Two Weeks Notice Yes Day I Am Legend

Top 10 TV Series on Netflix US This Week

Ginny & Georgia iCarly Cocomelon Murder Among the Mormons Behind Her Eyes Last Chance U: Basketball Good Girls Marriage or Mortgage Firefly Lane The One

What have you been watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.