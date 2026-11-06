Stranger Things Day 2026: Every Announcement, Tease and Reveal as It Happens

Happy Stranger Things Day! 43 years ago today (in Hawkins time, at least), Will Byers cycled home from a marathon D&D session at the Wheelers’ and never made it back. Netflix has marked November 6th every year since 2018, and while this is the first Stranger Things Day with no main series left to promote, the streamer clearly isn’t done with the Upside Down just yet. We’ll be updating this post throughout the day with every announcement, tease and reveal.

All times ET. Newest updates at the top.

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Live Event ended Stranger Things Day 2026 Share All updates Key moments Ok let's break down the top level news for the prequel! Title: Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure Release: Premieres on Netflix in 2028 (filming begins 2027 in New Mexico) Setting: 1950s prequel (the teaser opens on April 19, 1955, in Marion, Nevada) Showrunner: Kate Trefry (longtime series writer & playwright of The First Shadow) Director: Joe Wright (Atonement, Pride & Prejudice) is directing the first three episodes Producers: Matt & Ross Duffer and Shawn Levy are executive producing Cast & Story: An all-new cast and story (not following Eleven or the Hawkins crew, and not an anthology) Lore Tie-in: Set a few years before The First Shadow, it will delve into the mysterious otherworldly rock and Nevada experiments tied to Henry Creel's backstory Clothing brand Nikoand... drops a new Stranger Things 10th-Anniversary Collection but sells out within minutes Japanese-style editorial brand nikoand... launched its third capsule collection to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things across select stores and its official and ST web store. However, crazy demand from avid fans and resellers eager to get their hands on new Stranger Things merch has completely outstripped availability for some items, leaving fans to make a plea to the brand on social media for either made-to-order production or an emergency restock in order to tackle the growing concerns of scalpers and resellers selling the hot ticket items on the secondary market for inflated prices. Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure logo - coming in 2028 whats-on-netflix.com 'Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure': Live-Action Prequel Series Set for Netflix in 2028 The Duffer Brothers officially announce 'Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure,' a live-action prequel series coming in 2028. Well there it is! 👀 whats-on-netflix.com Netflix Surprise Releases Retro 'VHS Special Edition' of Stranger Things Season 1 For 10th Anniversary Experience Hawkins like it's 1983 with Netflix's brand-new 'VHS Special Edition' of Stranger Things Season 1, complete with retro tracking lines and audio crackle. Lots of messages this morning about the VHS re-release - it's not new - it came in July! Fans are going on a frenzy because of this post last night from NetflixLAT. What are they referring? '2026: Final Chapters' is the English translation. Netflix UK just posted this: 6 November 1983. The night Will Byers went missing. Stranger Things On Stage posted this: You know what day it is Nerds? The coolest collab undoubtedly is the one with Sony Pictures with the MDR-3R headphones. Takes you back to the Walkman Days! about.netflix.com How to enjoy "Stranger Things Day" [2026 Edition] Netflix Japan announced a bunch more product crossovers overnight with Seven Eleven, niko and... BEAMS HEART and more. Yesterday, Doctor Collector opened up pre-orders on its STRANGER THINGS – HAWKINS MEMORIES VOL. 2 which features 28 collectibles from the final season. Shipping Dec. 4 Netflix Japan announced its first major crossover overnight with Tamagotchi! Remember those!? Translated text: "An original Tamagotchi in collaboration with the Netflix series "Stranger Things" is here🥚✨Pay attention to the special LCD screen that depicts the "Upside Down"...👀 Scheduled for release in late February 2027! Pre-orders will begin on November 6th (Fri) at 10 AM!" ×

Netflix kicks things off with a Season 5 blooper reel

Netflix has opened proceedings with a brand-new blooper reel from the fifth and final season, giving us one more lighthearted look at the cast on set nearly a year after the finale. Fittingly, this isn’t the first time bloopers have been a Stranger Things Day treat; Netflix did the same back in 2019.

A Big Announcement Is Expected Today

According to sources speaking to What’s on Netflix, Netflix is lining up a major Stranger Things announcement for today. We don’t yet know exactly what it is, but we hear it’s big.

Whatever it is, we’ll have it here (and in a seperate post) the moment it lands.

What We’re Expecting Today

In rough order of likelihood, here’s what we think could land today:

More merchandise and integrations. A near-certainty. Netflix has a Netflix House collab in the works, alongside recent product reveals from Netflix Japan and a Pandora collaboration. A release date/update for Stranger Things: The First Shadow. A first real update on the live-action spin-off. News on Tales from ’85 Season 3. Showrunner Eric Robles has said viewership will decide its fate.

And no, we don’t expect a secret ninth episode.

Every Tease That’s Surfaced Ahead of Stranger Things Day

The build-up to today has been, shall we say, eventful. Here’s every tease, cryptic post and “clue” that’s done the rounds in the last few days and weeks:

Ross Duffer knows something you don’t.

The co-creator posted a meme to his Instagram Stories using stills from Nathan Fielder’s You Can See Everything, with the top panel reading “I know what’s coming on Stranger Things Day” and the bottom panel replying “No you don’t.” Cheeky.

Finn Wolfhard and Caleb McLaughlin, together again.

Earlier this week, the Stranger Things Updates account on X shared a 20-second clip of the pair walking side-by-side down a street before stopping to notice something ahead of them. Cue another round of “is this a secret episode?” chatter. Context on the clip is thin, so we’d treat it with caution.

Earlier this week, the Stranger Things Updates account on X shared a 20-second clip of the pair walking side-by-side down a street before stopping to notice something ahead of them. Cue another round of “is this a secret episode?” chatter. Context on the clip is thin, so we’d treat it with caution. “FLIP THE TAPE.”

Last month, a verified Stranger Things brand account posted an Instagram Story of Eleven flipped upside down with “FLIP THE TAPE” emblazoned across it. Some read it as a Side B hint; others pointed out that cassettes simply have two sides or going back to the beginning… This has also been used by many socials since.

Last month, a verified Stranger Things brand account posted an Instagram Story of Eleven flipped upside down with “FLIP THE TAPE” emblazoned across it. Some read it as a Side B hint; others pointed out that cassettes simply have two sides or going back to the beginning… This has also been used by many socials since. Matthew Modine being Matthew Modine.

Dr. Brenner himself posted another cryptic message on Instagram on October 18th, because of course he did.

Dr. Brenner himself posted another cryptic message on Instagram on October 18th, because of course he did. Fan-made “It begins again” teasers.

A number of fan accounts have spent months posting “November 6th, 2026” countdown teasers and posters. Several have since been tagged by X’s Community Notes as fan-made, not official Netflix material.

Where Does Stranger Things Go From Here?

Today arrives at an interesting moment for the franchise. The picture looks like this:

The Duffer Brothers have moved to Paramount.

Their exclusive film and TV deal kicked in back in April 2026. They remain executive producers on remaining Stranger Things projects, but their day-to-day involvement at Netflix is limited.

Their exclusive film and TV deal kicked in back in April 2026. They remain executive producers on remaining Stranger Things projects, but their day-to-day involvement at Netflix is limited. The live-action spin-off is a long way off.

The Duffers have described it as “1000% different” from the flagship series, with new characters and a new showrunner, and have said they won’t rush it. Sources previously indicated a prequel was an early priority, but there’s been no meaningful update since.

The Duffers have described it as “1000% different” from the flagship series, with new characters and a new showrunner, and have said they won’t rush it. Sources previously indicated a prequel was an early priority, but there’s been no meaningful update since. Stranger Things: Tokyo has gone quiet.

The reported anime spin-off about twin brothers in 1980s Tokyo hasn’t been heard from in years.

The reported anime spin-off about twin brothers in 1980s Tokyo hasn’t been heard from in years. The First Shadow is closing, but the proshot isn’t going anywhere.

The three-time Tony winner takes its final bows in December and January, with Netflix’s filmed version still awaiting a release date.

Our thinking then was that the franchise may be entering a quieter period. Today should tell us a lot about whether Netflix is going to let that happen.

What Netflix Has Revealed on Previous Stranger Things Days

Netflix has rarely let November 6th pass without at least one reveal. Here’s a look back:

2018: Netflix officially declares November 6th “Stranger Things Day” to mark the 35th anniversary of Will’s disappearance, announcing it with a video on November 1st.

Netflix officially declares November 6th “Stranger Things Day” to mark the 35th anniversary of Will’s disappearance, announcing it with a video on November 1st. 2019: The Stranger Things writers’ room revealed the Season 4 premiere title, “The Hellfire Club,” and Netflix shared a series blooper reel.

The Stranger Things writers’ room revealed the Season 4 premiere title, “The Hellfire Club,” and Netflix shared a series blooper reel. 2021: One of the biggest Stranger Things Days to date. Netflix dropped a new Season 4 teaser, revealed the season’s episode titles, confirmed a summer 2022 release, unveiled the first official map of Hawkins by artist Kyle Lambert and opened pop-up stores in LA and New York.

One of the biggest Stranger Things Days to date. Netflix dropped a new Season 4 teaser, revealed the season’s episode titles, confirmed a summer 2022 release, unveiled the first official map of Hawkins by artist Kyle Lambert and opened pop-up stores in LA and New York. 2022: We learned the title of the Season 5 premiere: “The Crawl.”

We learned the title of the Season 5 premiere: “The Crawl.” 2023: Folded into Netflix’s Geeked Week, the @strangerwriters account closed out the day by revealing the opening lines of Season 5, Chapter One, Scene One.

Folded into Netflix’s Geeked Week, the @strangerwriters account closed out the day by revealing the opening lines of Season 5, Chapter One, Scene One. 2024: Netflix revealed the titles for all eight episodes of the final season and confirmed a 2025 release.

Netflix revealed the titles for all eight episodes of the final season and confirmed a 2025 release. 2025: The final Stranger Things Day before the show ended brought our first look at Stranger Things: Tales from ’85, including its new voice cast and a behind-the-scenes featurette, plus a big TUDUM livestream.

What are you hoping Netflix announces today? Let us know in the comments below, and keep this page refreshed for every update.