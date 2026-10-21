Netflix Sets November 2026 Release Date for Colombian True-Life Hostage Drama ‘Under Siege’

Based on the real-life siege of the Palace of Justice, Netflix’s upcoming Colombian drama series Under Siege arrives on November 6, 2026. From the plot and cast to the latest trailer, here is everything you need to know about the eight-part limited series.

Under Siege is an upcoming Colombian Netflix Original series led by showrunner Natalia Santa, who co-wrote it with Enrique Videla, Enrique Lozano, Jenny Ceballos, and Estefanía Piñeres. Three directors are involved: Jayro Bustamante, Edgar Nito, and Samir Oliveros. Dynamo produces the project, with Mariana Berenguer and Mirlanda Torres as producers, and Andrés Calderón and Torres as executive producers.

When is Under Siege coming to Netflix?

Netflix has confirmed that Under Siege will be released on November 6, 2026.

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An official trailer for the series has also been released.

What is the plot of Under Siege?

Netflix has provided a synopsis for the series:

On November 6, 1985, an M-19 guerrilla commando forcibly entered the Palace of Justice and took more than 300 people hostage, including Supreme Court justices. On November 7, the Colombian Army retook the Palace. Inspired by real and publicly known events, the series recounts what happened during the siege and retaking of the Palace of Justice, which resulted in the deaths and disappearances of at least 94 people, including justices, guerrilla members, civilians and members of the military. It also follows the victims’ families in their pursuit of justice for more than 20 years.

Who are the cast members of Under Siege?

Natalia Reyes plays Pilar Navarrete. She previously starred in Netflix’s Mexican drama film A Father’s Miracle. She has starred in films such as Terminator: Dark Fate, Tomorrow Before After, Shadow Force, and Noviembre.

Carlos Manuel Vesga plays Colonel (Ret.) Alfonso Plazas Vega. The actor has starred in three Netflix projects: The Hijacking of Flight 601, The Snitch: Cartel Origins, and Love of My Life. The actor has starred in Apple’s Pluribus and TV shows such as The A Grito Herido, News of a Kidnapping, and The Scent of Passion.

Robinson Diaz plays Belisario Betancur. The actor has yet to star in a Netflix project, but two films starring the actor, El Cártel and its sequel El Cártel 2, can be found on the streaming service. He has starred in TV shows such as The Lord of the Skies, Dinastía Casillas, and Rigo.

There is an extensive cast for Under Siege:

Luna Baxter as Olga Behar

as Olga Behar Mariana Gómez as La Mona

as La Mona Santiago Alarcón as Alfonso Reyes Echandía

as Alfonso Reyes Echandía Nicole Santamaría as Angela María Buitrago

as Angela María Buitrago Andrés Castañeda as Eduardo Umaña

as Eduardo Umaña Camilo Amores as Jimmy Beltrán

as Jimmy Beltrán Jacobo Millán as Santiago Álvarez

as Santiago Álvarez Santiago Londoño as Elvencio Ruíz

as Elvencio Ruíz José Restrepo as Yesid Reyes

as Yesid Reyes Nicolás Montero as Jaime Castro

as Jaime Castro Rafael Zea as General (Ret.) Victor Delgado Mallarino

as General (Ret.) Victor Delgado Mallarino Fernando Lara as General (Ret.) Vega Uribe

as General (Ret.) Vega Uribe Valentina Acosta as Noemí Sanín

as Noemí Sanín Julián Zuluaga as Checho

as Checho Nelson Camayo as Luis Otero

as Luis Otero Jaisson Jeack as Alfonso Jacquin

as Alfonso Jacquin Irina Loaiza as Irma Franco

as Irma Franco Rodrigo Rodríguez as Almarales

as Almarales Jorge Andrés Ruiz as General (Ret.) Arias Cabrales

as General (Ret.) Arias Cabrales Carlos Vergara (Enrique Parejo)

What is the episode count?

There will be 8 episodes.

Are you going to be watching Under Siege on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!