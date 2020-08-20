The Netflix ID Bible – Every Category on Netflix in 2020

Welcome to your guide to all the secret genre codes on Netflix for 2020. Below we’ve compiled the most comprehensive list of hidden genre codes and some frequently asked questions regarding category codes that supposedly “unlocks hidden content on Netflix”.

Netflix genre codes or commonly referred to as “secret codes” allow users to further refine searches into certain categories. Netflix is sometimes hard to navigate with close to 6,000 titles on the US Netflix and many other regions coming close too.

Here’s your ultimate guide on how category codes on Netflix work, how to use them, and then we’ll give you some headline categories to kickstart your new Netflix discovery.

How to use Netflix category codes

Now we’ve been through the benefits of using Netflix category codes, let’s now take a look at how exactly you can use them. As our title suggests, Netflix categories are done using IDs. You can then use these IDs on the Netflix website to help filter your results.

You’ll either need to type in the code manually or use the links below to get onto a category page. It’s also important to note, this is only doable using a web browser but from there you can then add items to your queue.

The web address to access Netflix genres has changed in recent years and is now this:

https://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/INSERTNUMBER

In the example above, we used the genre code 1390785 which takes us to Netflix’s list of Marvel animated titles on Netflix.

You can also find allocated categories on individual titles too. If you get the title card up and click on details, you’ll see a list of genres assigned to the title. All of these are clickable and take you straight to the genre page. You can also click on the cast members and directors which takes you to their other works too.

In the example below, we’d be able to see other “Action & Adventure” titles on Netflix as well as dive into a list of “Films” and “Disney Films” by clicking the relevant links.

List of Netflix Categories

Among the many different category codes on Netflix, some are specific seasons on Netflix. We’ve listed those below.

One category code that you won’t find above but is key to use Netflix is by using the “recently added” category code. The code for that page is “1592210”. Although it’s worth noting that our what’s new on Netflix page is far superior.

Netflix Main Genre Categories

The biggest way to use Netflix category codes is with genres. Although we’ve got every genre code covered in our full list, we thought we’d list the headline categories below.

Action & Adventure (1365)

Anime (7424)

Children & Family (783)

Classic (31574)

Comedies (6548)

Documentaries (6839)

Dramas (5763)

Horror (8711)

Music (1701)

Romantic (8883)

Sci-fi & Fantasy (1492)

Sports (4370)

Thrillers (8933)

TV Shows (83)

In 2020, Netflix added a new special category that’s labeled “Black Lives Matter Collection”. We’ve picked out some of our top picks from the category.

Seasonal Netflix Categories

Different times of the year calls for the classics to come out. For example, most will crack out all the Christmas holiday favorites each December. Netflix has specific category codes to help you with just that.

Christmas Netflix Category Codes

Christmas, Children & Family Films (1474017)

Christmas, Children & Family Films, Ages 5 to 7 (1477201)

Christmas, Children & Family Films, Ages 8 to 10 (1477204)

Christmas, Children & Family Films, Ages 11 to 12 (1477206)

Christmas, Children & Family Films, British (1527064)

Christmas, Children & Family Films, Canadian (1721544)

Christmas, Children & Family Films, European (1527063)

Christmas, Children & Family Films, Feel-good (1475066)

Christmas, Children & Family Films, From the 1990s (1476024)

Christmas, Children & Family Films, Goofy (1475071)

Christmas, Family-friendly Films (1394522)

Christmas Films, Romantic (1394527)

For a full list of Christmas movies on Netflix, we’ve got you covered.

Easter Netflix Category Codes

Sadly, Netflix doesn’t have any specific Easter codes but as it’s a religious holiday, Netflix does have you covered with a special genre fro religious documentaries which is code 10005.

Full List of Genre Codes

We’ve now run through a hundred of the Netflix genre codes but did you know there are actually more than 3,000 unique categories on Netflix? We’ve put together the definitive list that’s searchable on our site.

In 2020, Netflix disabled all foreign category codes. An interesting development but we can’t figure out why that was.

Below we’ve embedded the 200 main category codes and most popular category codes.

Netflix Genre Codes FAQ

Why don’t the category codes work on mobile?

The mobile applications aren’t built with the genre features enabled, unfortunately. So if you’re using this page on your phone, the chances are you’ll be directed to the Netflix home screen when clicking any of the links.

Likewise, Netflix categories don’t work on larger screen experiences either that means the best way to use the codes above is by using a computer or laptop and then adding the titles to your queue.

Are there genre codes for 4K & 3D titles?

No, there are no specific genre codes for these two types. However, we do have two lists that will help you navigate these titles. Here’s the full list of 4K titles on Netflix and list of 3D titles on Netflix.

How does Netflix add the tags?

Netflixers has a set of employees in their organization who are specifically employed to tag up content to help their search functions and these genre sections.