What's on Netflix > Netflix News > The Netflix ID Bible – Every Category on Netflix in 2020

The Netflix ID Bible – Every Category on Netflix in 2020

by @kasey__moore on August 20, 2020, 6:33 am EST

Pin

netflix category codes 2020

Welcome to your guide to all the secret genre codes on Netflix for 2020. Below we’ve compiled the most comprehensive list of hidden genre codes and some frequently asked questions regarding category codes that supposedly “unlocks hidden content on Netflix”. 

Netflix genre codes or commonly referred to as “secret codes” allow users to further refine searches into certain categories. Netflix is sometimes hard to navigate with close to 6,000 titles on the US Netflix and many other regions coming close too.

Here’s your ultimate guide on how category codes on Netflix work, how to use them, and then we’ll give you some headline categories to kickstart your new Netflix discovery.

How to use Netflix category codes

Now we’ve been through the benefits of using Netflix category codes, let’s now take a look at how exactly you can use them. As our title suggests, Netflix categories are done using IDs. You can then use these IDs on the Netflix website to help filter your results.

You’ll either need to type in the code manually or use the links below to get onto a category page. It’s also important to note, this is only doable using a web browser but from there you can then add items to your queue.

The web address to access Netflix genres has changed in recent years and is now this:

https://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/INSERTNUMBER

Netflix category code usage

In the example above, we used the genre code 1390785 which takes us to Netflix’s list of Marvel animated titles on Netflix.

You can also find allocated categories on individual titles too. If you get the title card up and click on details, you’ll see a list of genres assigned to the title. All of these are clickable and take you straight to the genre page. You can also click on the cast members and directors which takes you to their other works too.

In the example below, we’d be able to see other “Action & Adventure” titles on Netflix as well as dive into a list of “Films” and “Disney Films” by clicking the relevant links.

List of Netflix Categories

Among the many different category codes on Netflix, some are specific seasons on Netflix. We’ve listed those below.

One category code that you won’t find above but is key to use Netflix is by using the “recently added” category code. The code for that page is “1592210”. Although it’s worth noting that our what’s new on Netflix page is far superior.

Netflix Main Genre Categories

The biggest way to use Netflix category codes is with genres. Although we’ve got every genre code covered in our full list, we thought we’d list the headline categories below.

  • Action & Adventure (1365)
  • Anime (7424)
  • Children & Family (783)
  • Classic (31574)
  • Comedies (6548)
  • Documentaries (6839)
  • Dramas (5763)
  • Horror (8711)
  • Music (1701)
  • Romantic (8883)
  • Sci-fi & Fantasy (1492)
  • Sports (4370)
  • Thrillers (8933)
  • TV Shows (83)

In 2020, Netflix added a new special category that’s labeled “Black Lives Matter Collection”. We’ve picked out some of our top picks from the category.

Seasonal Netflix Categories

Different times of the year calls for the classics to come out. For example, most will crack out all the Christmas holiday favorites each December. Netflix has specific category codes to help you with just that.

Christmas Netflix Category Codes

  • Christmas, Children & Family Films (1474017)
  • Christmas, Children & Family Films, Ages 5 to 7 (1477201)
  • Christmas, Children & Family Films, Ages 8 to 10 (1477204)
  • Christmas, Children & Family Films, Ages 11 to 12 (1477206)
  • Christmas, Children & Family Films, British (1527064)
  • Christmas, Children & Family Films, Canadian (1721544)
  • Christmas, Children & Family Films, European (1527063)
  • Christmas, Children & Family Films, Feel-good (1475066)
  • Christmas, Children & Family Films, From the 1990s (1476024)
  • Christmas, Children & Family Films, Goofy (1475071)
  • Christmas, Family-friendly Films (1394522)
  • Christmas Films, Romantic (1394527)

For a full list of Christmas movies on Netflix, we’ve got you covered.

Easter Netflix Category Codes

Sadly, Netflix doesn’t have any specific Easter codes but as it’s a religious holiday, Netflix does have you covered with a special genre fro religious documentaries which is code 10005.

Full List of Genre Codes

We’ve now run through a hundred of the Netflix genre codes but did you know there are actually more than 3,000 unique categories on Netflix? We’ve put together the definitive list that’s searchable on our site.

In 2020, Netflix disabled all foreign category codes. An interesting development but we can’t figure out why that was.

Below we’ve embedded the 200 main category codes and most popular category codes.

Category
Action & Adventure
Action Comedies
Action Sci-Fi & Fantasy
Action Thrillers
Adult Animation
Adventures
African Movies
Alien Sci-Fi
Animal Tales
Anime
Anime Action
Anime Comedies
Anime Dramas
Anime Fantasy
Anime Features
Anime Horror
Anime Sci-Fi
Anime Series
Art House Movies
Asian Action Movies
Australian Movies
B-Horror Movies
Baseball Movies
Basketball Movies
Belgian Movies
Biographical Documentaries
Biographical Dramas
Boxing Movies
British Movies
British TV Shows
Campy Movies
Children & Family Movies
Chinese Movies
Classic Action & Adventure
Classic Comedies
Classic Dramas
Classic Foreign Movies
Classic Movies
Classic Musicals
Classic Romantic Movies
Classic Sci-Fi & Fantasy
Classic Thrillers
Classic TV Shows
Classic War Movies
Classic Westerns
Comedies
Comic Book and Superhero Movies
Country & Western/Folk
Courtroom Dramas
Creature Features
Crime Action & Adventure
Crime Documentaries
Crime Dramas
Crime Thrillers
Crime TV Shows
Cult Comedies
Cult Horror Movies
Cult Movies
Cult Sci-Fi & Fantasy
Cult TV Shows
Dark Comedies
Deep Sea Horror Movies
Disney
Disney Musicals
Documentaries
Dramas
Dramas based on Books
Dramas based on real life
Dutch Movies
Eastern European Movies
Education for Kids
Epics
Experimental Movies
Faith & Spirituality
Faith & Spirituality Movies
Family Features
Fantasy Movies
Film Noir
Food & Travel TV
Football Movies
Gangster Movies
Gay & Lesbian Dramas
German Movies
Greek Movies
Historical Documentaries
Horror Comedy
Horror Movies
Independent Action & Adventure
Independent Comedies
Independent Dramas
Independent Movies
Independent Thrillers
Indian Movies
Irish Movies
Italian Movies
Japanese Movies
Jazz & Easy Listening
Kids Faith & Spirituality
Kids Music
Kids TV
Korean Movies
Korean TV Shows
Late Night Comedies
Latin American Movies
Latin Music
Martial Arts Movies
Martial Arts, Boxing & Wrestling
Middle Eastern Movies
Military Action & Adventure
Military Documentaries
Military Dramas
Military TV Shows
Miniseries
Mockumentaries
Monster Movies
Movies based on children?s books
Movies for ages 0 to 2
Movies for ages 11 to 12
Movies for ages 2 to 4
Movies for ages 5 to 7
Movies for ages 8 to 10
Music
Music & Concert Documentaries
Musicals
Mysteries
New Zealand Movies
Period Pieces
Political Comedies
Political Documentaries
Political Dramas
Political Thrillers
Psychological Thrillers
Quirky Romance
Reality TV
Religious Documentaries
Rock & Pop Concerts
Romantic Comedies
Romantic Dramas
Romantic Favorites
Romantic Foreign Movies
Romantic Independent Movies
Romantic Movies
Russian
Satanic Stories
Satires
Scandinavian Movies
Sci-Fi & Fantasy
Sci-Fi Adventure
Sci-Fi Dramas
Sci-Fi Horror Movies
Sci-Fi Thrillers
Science & Nature Documentaries
Science & Nature TV
Screwball Comedies
Showbiz Dramas
Showbiz Musicals
Silent Movies
Slapstick Comedies
Slasher and Serial Killer Movies
Soccer Movies
Social & Cultural Documentaries
Social Issue Dramas
Southeast Asian Movies
Spanish Movies
Spiritual Documentaries
Sports & Fitness
Sports Comedies
Sports Documentaries
Sports Dramas
Sports Movies
Spy Action & Adventure
Spy Thrillers
Stage Musicals
Stand-up Comedy
Steamy Romantic Movies
Steamy Sci-Fi & Fantasy
Steamy Thrillers
Supernatural Horror Movies
Supernatural Thrillers
Tearjerkers
Teen Comedies
Teen Dramas
Teen Screams
Teen TV Shows
Thrillers
Travel & Adventure Documentaries
TV Action & Adventure
TV Cartoons
TV Comedies
TV Documentaries
TV Dramas
TV Horror
TV Mysteries
TV Sci-Fi & Fantasy
TV Shows
Urban & Dance Concerts
Vampire Horror Movies
Werewolf Horror Movies
Westerns
World Music Concerts
Zombie Horror Movies

Netflix Genre Codes FAQ

Why don’t the category codes work on mobile?

The mobile applications aren’t built with the genre features enabled, unfortunately. So if you’re using this page on your phone, the chances are you’ll be directed to the Netflix home screen when clicking any of the links.

Likewise, Netflix categories don’t work on larger screen experiences either that means the best way to use the codes above is by using a computer or laptop and then adding the titles to your queue.

Are there genre codes for 4K & 3D titles?

No, there are no specific genre codes for these two types. However, we do have two lists that will help you navigate these titles. Here’s the full list of 4K titles on Netflix and list of 3D titles on Netflix.

How does Netflix add the tags?

Netflixers has a set of employees in their organization who are specifically employed to tag up content to help their search functions and these genre sections.

More from Netflix News