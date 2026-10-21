Netflix’s New Spanish Murder Mystery ‘The Whisper of Fire’ Begins Filming

The Whisper of Fire is an upcoming Spanish Netflix Original limited series directed by Laura Alvea and José Ortuño, with the screenplay penned by Jesús Mesas Silva and Javier Andrés Roig. Alberto Félez and Cristina Sutherland serve as executive producers for Atípica Producciones, the independent Spanish production company behind the project. This is the fourth time Netflix has adapted one of Javier Castillo’s novels, following The Snow Girl, The Soul Game, and The Crystal Cuckoo

What is the plot of The Whisper of Fire?

Netflix has provided a synopsis for The Whisper of Fire:

The miniseries tells the story of Laura, a young astrophysicist whose body is found in Teide National Park. Her twin brother, Mario, who has been battling cancer for a year, and Civil Guard Sergeant Candela Oramas each launch their own investigation to discover what happened that night. Between science and faith, reason and mystery, every answer opens up a new question: how many secrets was Laura hiding?

× Subscribe to our Newsletter Get the latest Netflix news, reviews, and releases in your inbox. Subscribe

Who are the cast members of The Whisper of Fire?

Five lead cast members have been confirmed so far: Inma Cuesta, Alejandro García, Iván Pellicer, Zoe Bonafonte, and Alicia Armenteros.

Inma Cuesta has already starred in several Netflix projects, most notably the Money Heist spin-off, Berlin. Her other projects include Live Twice Love One, The Wasteland, The Mess You Leave Behind, Criminal: Spain, and Locked Up.

Alejandro García has starred in four Netflix projects: Holy Family, In Family I Trust, The Crystal Cuckoo, and Unknown Origins.

Iván Pellicer has starred in six Netflix projects, including Rotton Legacy, Fugitiva, Animas, Killer Book Club, Holy Family, and the Elite short stories.

Zoe Bonafonte has starred in Netflix’s Spanish romantic drama The Lady’s Companion. She previously starred in films such as Drawn Together, The 47, and The Goldsmith’s Secret.

Alicia Armenteros previously starred in Netflix’s The Crystal Cuckoo and Gangs of Galicia. Outside of Netflix, the actress has starred in The Red Virgin, La vida breve, and Bitter Daisies.

Additional cast members also include:

Guillermo Bedward (The Harvester)

(The Harvester) Nico Romero (Rotten Legacy)

(Rotten Legacy) Jaime Zataraín (See You in Another Life)

What is the production status of The Whisper of Fire?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Netflix has confirmed that filming for The Whisper of Fire is underway on Tenerife, a Spanish island.

Are you looking forward to watching The Whisper of Fire on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!