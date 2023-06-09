Best New Movies and TV Shows Added to Netflix This Week: June 9th, 2023

Here are the best new movies and TV shows added to Netflix from the past week!

Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man Trilogy

Director: Sam Raimi

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtimes: 121/128/139 Minutes

Cast: Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, James Franco, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina

If it wasn’t for films such as Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy, then we may never have seen the birth of the MCU.

After being bitten by a genetically-modified spider, shy teenager, Peter Parker, gains spider-like abilities that he uses to fight injustice as the masked superhero, Spider-Man, and face a vengeful enemy.

Groundhog Day (1993)

Director: Harold Ramis

Genre: Comedy, Romantic | Runtime: 101 Minutes

Cast: Bill Murray, Andie MacDowell, Chris Elliott, Stephen Tobolowsky, Brian Doyle-Murray

Time loop movies and television shows have been frequent in Hollywood, however, it was Groundhog Day that made the plot device popular.

A narcissistic, self-centered weatherman finds himself in a time loop on Groundhog Day, and the day keeps repeating until he gets it right.

Bruce Almighty (2003)

Director: Tom Shadyac

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 101 Minutes

Cast: Jim Carrey, Jennifer Aniston, Morgan Freeman, Philip Baker Hall

Jim Carrey dominated the comedy scene in the 90s and early noughties and while the veteran comedian has had some exceptionally iconic comedy roles, not many can top Bruce Nolan.

Angry at God for his streak of terrible luck, TV news reporter Bruce is given divine powers for a week and tested to see if can do a better job of running Earth.

Never Have I Ever (Season 4) N

Episodes: 10

Genre: Drama, Comedy, Teen | Runtime: 29 Minutes

Cast: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Ranjita Chakraverty, John McEnroe

Arguably one of the most successful comedies Netflix has produced in recent years, it’s coming to an end after only four seasons as we say goodbye to Devi as she completed her high school journey.

After a traumatic year, an Indian-American teen just wants to spruce up her social status but friends, family, and feelings won’t make it easy on her.

Bloodhounds (Season 1) N

Episodes: 8

Genre: Crime, Drama | Runtime: 62 Minutes

Cast: Woo Do‑hwan, Lee Sang-yi, Huh Joon-ho, Park Sung-woong, Kim Sae-ron.

Bloodhounds is the dark horse of additions this week. We’re expecting to see some strong performance for the first weekend.

Two young boxers band together with a benevolent moneylender to take down a ruthless loan shark who preys on the financially desperate.

Hook (1991)

Director: Steven Spielberg

Genre: Adventure, Family | Runtime: 141 Minutes

Cast: Dustin Hoffman, Robin Williams, Julia Roberts, Bob Hoskins, Maggie Smith

Over his incredible career, Robin Williams crafted some incredibly iconic roles, and few are as iconic as his take on Peter Pan.

A grown-up and workaholic Peter Pan returns to Neverland to save his children from the dastardly, and vengeful pirate Captain Hook.

Mean Girls (2004)

Director: Mark Waters

Genre: Comedy, Teen | Runtime: 96 Minutes

Cast: Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Tina Fey, Tim Meadows, Amy Poehler

On weekends we watch Mean Girls. One of the most iconic teen movies of the 2000s returns to Netflix.

After being home-schooled abroad, new student Cady gets a crash course in high school life when popular clique the Plastics invites her to sit with them.

The Breakfast Club (1985)

Director: John Hughes

Genre: Comedy, Teen | Runtime: 97 Minutes

Cast: Emilio Estevez, Anthony Michael Hall, Judd Nelson, Molly Ringwald, Ally Sheedy

One of the most iconic teen movies of the 1980s, and still one of the best teen movies around almost 40 years later.

The athlete, the brain, the bully, the princess, and the loner break through the social barriers of high school during a Saturday in detention.

Tour de France: Unchained (Season 1) N

Episodes: 8

Genre: Docuseries, Sports | Runtime: 45 Minutes

From the creators of Drive to Survive, Break Point, and Full Swing, we now venture into the world of professional cycling, and in particular, the largest event on the calendar, Tour de France. Each episode will focus on one of eight teams competing, with exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, and more.

What are you going to be watching on Netflix this week?