new k dramas on netflix in march 2022

It’s going to be a very busy month for K-Dramas on Netflix in March as we take a look at two brand new dramas, one new weekly drama, and four returning weekly dramas. Here are all of the exciting new K-Dramas coming to Netflix in March 2022.

N = Netflix Original

New Weekly K-Dramas on Netflix in March 2022

Tomorrow (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Drama, Fantasy | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Kim Hee Sun, Rowoon, Lee Soo Hyuk, Yoon Ji On, Kim Chae Eun

Netflix Premiere Date: Friday, March 25th, 2022 | New Episodes: Fridays, Saturdays

Netflix jas rarely seen dramas emerge from MBC, but that’s not to say we aren’t looking forward to seeing what Tomorrow has in store for us. We expect plenty of K-Pop fans will be tuning in to stream to see Rowoon of the K-Pop boy band SW9 in action.

Despite his prestigious background, Choi Joon Woong just can’t seem to find a job, no matter how hard he tries. But one night, he accidentally comes into contact with two death angels, Gu Ryeon and Im Ryoog Gu, who work for a crisis management team that tries to stop people from committing suicide.

New K-Drama Series on Netflix in March 2022

Clean with Passion for Now (Season 1)

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 70 Minutes

Cast: Yoon Kyun Sang, Kim Yoo Jung, Song Jae Rim, Go Geon Han, Yoo Sun

Netflix Release Date: Tuesday, March 1st, 2022

More JTBC goodness is coming to Netflix in March 2022. One of the few dramas from the South Korean cable network that didn’t come to Netflix as an original series, however, it’s better late than never.

Gil Oh Sol, an employee at a cleaning company, meets Jang Sun Gyeol, the boss of the company. The two are diametric opposite when it comes to cleanliness. With the help of Oh Sol, Sun Gyeol faces his mysophobia and finds love.

Misty (Season 1)

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 70 Minutes

Cast: Kim Nam Joo, Ji Jin Hee, Jeon Hye Jin, Im Tae Kyung, Go Jun

Netflix Release Date: Tuesday, March 1st, 2022

The second new JTBC drama coming soon, it appears that Netflix is getting some of the best of the network’s dramas from 2018.

Go Hye Ran is an ambitious anchorwoman for the popular news show, News 9. She is passionate about her job and doesn’t stop until she gets what she wants. One day, she meets an old lover and his wife and gets tangled in a murder case. Her husband Kang Tae Wook, who is a public defender, decides to defend his wife and fix their failed marriage.

Returning Weekly K-Dramas on Netflix in March 2022

A Business Proposal (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 60 Minute

Cast: Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Se Jeong, Kim Min Gue, Seol In Ah, Kim Hyun Sook

Netflix Finale Date: April 5th, 2022 | New Episodes: Mondays & Tuesdays

Shin Ha Ri, has been single for a long time and has held a crush for her friend for years, but learns he has a girlfriend, which leaves her incredibly sad, so she turns to her friend Jin Young Seo for support. Young Seo asks Ha Ri to go on a blind date on her behalf and goes in with the intention of turning down the date, only to discover her date is none other than Kang Tae Mu, the CEO of the company where she works.

Thirty-Nine (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 70 Minutes

Cast: Son Ye Jin, Jeon Mi Do, Kim Ji Hyun, Yeon Woo Jin, Lee Moo Saeng

Netflix Finale Date: March 24th, 2022 | New Episodes: Wednesdays & Thursdays

Three women, who each met other during their second year in high school, have remained friends for years and are now all on the verge of turning 40. With such a landmark birthday on the horizon, there are still lots the trio wishes to achieve such as lessons in love, careers, and family matters.

Twenty-Five Twenty One (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Romantic, Comedy | Runtime: 70 Minutes

Cast: Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Tae Ri, Bona, Choi Hyun Wook, Lee Joo Myung

Netflix Finale Date: April 3rd, 2022 | New Episodes: Saturdays & Sundays

The dreams of two young people are crushed by an overwhelming financial crisis in the 1990s. But when they reunite at the ages of 25 and 21, the spirited pair finds friendship and affection in times of adversity as they venture into adulthood together.

Forecasting Love and Weather (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Romantic, Comedy | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Park Min Young, Song Kang, Yoon Park, Yura, Kim Mi Kyung

Netflix Finale Date: April 3rd, 2022 | New Episodes: Saturdays & Sundays

At the Korea Meteorological Administration, Korea’s national weather forecast service, Jin Ha Kyung, has alienated herself, by choice, from the rest of her colleagues as she prefers to play things by the book, and keep personal and professional lives separate. However, when the free-spirited Lee Shi Woo is employed, he impresses Jin Ha Kyung, through his intelligence and his obsession with the weather, he slowly begins to break down the barriers that Jin Ha Kyung has built around her heart.

