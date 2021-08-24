While we wait to learn more of the Fall line-up for K-Drama content on Netflix, for now, subscribers will have to settle for a relatively quiet month of new additions in September. Here’s your list of new K-Dramas on Netflix in September 2021.

N = Netflix Original

New Original K-Dramas on Netflix in August 2021

Squid Game (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Thriller | Runtime: 50 Minutes

Cast: Lee Jung Jae, Park Hae Soo, Heo Sung Tae, Wi Ha Joon

Squid Game looks like it’s going to be one of the most violent K-Dramas on Netflix in 2021, and arguably one of the most entertaining.

A group of contestants is invited to take part in a survival game, with the grand prize of $10 Million. Taking place at an undisclosed location, none of the contestants are allowed to leave until there is a final winner. For each contestant, this is a chance of a lifetime to rebuild their lives after failing at it themselves previously.

New K-Dramas on Netflix in August 2021

Hotel Del Luna (Season 1)

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 80 Minutes

Cast: IU, Yeo Jin Goo, Shin Jung Keun, Bae Hae Seon, P.O

Netflix Release Date: Wednesday, September 1st, 2021

Hotel Del Luna was one of the most demanded K-Dramas from subscribers in 2019, but surprisingly, it was one of the few tvN dramas to not be released weekly on Netflix. It’s taken two years, but finally, Hotel Del Luna will be available to stream on Netflix.

Situated in downtown Seoul, is the rustic and old Hotel Del Luna. CEO of Hotel Del Luna is Jang Man Wol, after making an error many years ago, she has been trapped within the hotel. Despite her beauty, her personality is waning as she is fickle and greedy. Koo Chan-sung, a perfectionist and incredible level-headed individual, is the youngest employee of a multinational hotel corporation to become an assistant manager. When an expected case is brought before Koo Chan-sung, he is assigned as the manager of Hotel Del Luna. To the surprise of Koo Chan-sung, the hotel’s clientele consists of ghosts.

Returning Weekly K-Dramas on Netflix

Hospital Playlist (Season 2) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 24

Genre: Comedy, Romance| Runtime: 80 Minutes

Cast: Jo Jung Suk, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jung Kyung Ho, Kim Dae Myung, Jeon Mi Do

Netflix Finale Date: September 16th, 2021 | New Episode: Thursday

At the time of publishing the second season of Hospital Playlist only has three episodes remaining, which leaves little time for the drama to break into the coveted top ten cable dramas in history.

Since starting as undergrads in 1999, twenty years later, five doctors remain good friends and colleagues at the same hospital. While their day-to-day lives seem ordinary, they are in the microcosm of life as they bear witness to people being born and dying on a day-to-day basis. Throughout their years as friends, the love for music each doctor has resulted in the quintet starting a band together.

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 70 Minutes

Cast: Shin Min Ah, Kim Seon Ho, Lee Sang Yi, Lee Suk Hyeong, Jo Han Chul

Netflix Finale Date: October 17th, 2021 | New Episodes: Saturday & Sunday

We’re yet to see what impact Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha has on Netflix, but we’re incredibly excited to see how subscribers respond to the exciting new K-Drama.

Yoon Hye Jin, a beautiful and incredibly intelligent woman, had her life laid and career mapped out, but after suffering a huge setback, thanks in part to the righteousness of her heart, she moves to the seaside village of Gongjin. It’s in Gongjin where she meets Mr. Hong, who is officially unemployed but the master of odd jobs, helping those around the village who are in need of assistance.

What K-Dramas are you going to be watching on Netflix in September 2021? Let us know in the comments below!