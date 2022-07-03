‘Friday Night Lights’ Leaving Netflix in August 2022

Friday Night Lights seasons 1 through 5 are set to depart from Netflix at the beginning of August 2022 in the United States having only streamed on Netflix for a year.

With a removal date now showing for August 1st, Friday Night Lights will be making its departure on August 1st which means your last day to watch on the service is July 31st, 2022.

As the series is only streaming on Netflix in the United States, that’s where the removal applies.

Starring Kyle Chandler, Connie Britton and Zach Gilford the series, that aired on NBC between 2006 and 2011, is about the US high school football team, the Dillon Panthers.

For long-term Netflix subscribers, you’ll know Friday Night Lights has technically already been removed from Netflix before. It was added to the service back in 2017 for a three-year stint with it being removed on October 2nd, 2017.

Netflix relicensed the series on a short single-year deal (something we’re seeing more and more with distributors like Paramount and Sony) to drum up interest in the show in the hopes that fans of the show follow to the show’s permanent streaming home (more on that in a second.)

The series comes from “super-producer” Peter Berg who currently works on Netflix under an overall deal. So far, the only major title from his deal has been the 2022 Mark Wahlberg movie, Spenser Confidential.

Where will Friday Night Lights stream after leaving Netflix?

The series is available on a variety of other services with its likely long-term permanent home eventually being Peacock (where it’s available on the free and premium tiers).

For the moment, all five seasons can also be found on Hulu and The Roku Channel.

What Else Is Leaving Netflix in August 2022?

Friday Night Lights isn’t the only major show leaving Netflix in the United States on August 1st, 2022. We’ll also see the departure of 30 Rock, which like Friday Night Lights, was licensed to Netflix last year but as we now know, on a very short window.

You can find a list of everything leaving Netflix US in August 2022 (and other regions) via our leaving Netflix soon list.

Will you miss Friday Night Lights when it leaves Netflix (again) in August 2022? Let us know in the comments.