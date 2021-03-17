‘Liv and Maddie’ Expected to Leave Netflix in April 2021

Disney Channel’s Liv and Maddie is expected to depart Netflix in the US in full in April 2021 as the rights are set to revert back into Disney’s hands where the show will be a permanent fixture of the Disney+ library. Here’s what you need to know.

The show is expected to leave Netflix around April 23rd, 2021 which will coincide four years after its final fourth season was added to Netflix. The show itself has been streaming since May 2015 with new seasons hitting Netflix after they wrapped up airing in the United States on Disney Channel.

Liv and Maddie starred Benjamin King, Joey Bragg, Kali Rocha, and Tenzing Norgay Trainor and was about a young child star returning home from Hollywood to find out that either she or her friends had changed.

Only Netflix in the US carries Liv and Maddie with all other regions having the show available on Disney+ exclusively.

Although we don’t have confirmation via the Liv and Maddie page for removal, we have got confirmation that the show is destined to be hitting Disney+ in April 2021 (on April 23rd) in the United States all but confirming its removal from Netflix.

After the removal of Liv and Maddie, that will leave Bunk’d as the only major title from Disney Channel on Netflix with Sofia the First being one of the last remaining Disney Junior titles on Netflix.

A number of other Disney titles remain on Netflix for a while including Walt Disney’s Short Films Collection (although believed to be removed this October), The Muppets, a few Disney Nature titles, Radio Rebel, Princess and the Frog and Tini: The New Life of Violetta. That’s also not including many ABC titles which are due to depart over the coming years.

